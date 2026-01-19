Chasin' Surf Inspires Families To Travel More In 2026 With Real-World Guides, Family Travel Tips, And Destination Advice

MENAFN - GetNews)



"family travel blog"As families look ahead to 2026 travel, Chasin' Surf is emerging as a go-to family travel blog packed with destination inspiration, planning resources, and honest advice on how to travel with kids. Created by a family of four with a passion for exploration and practical planning, Chasin' Surf offers relatable content for parents looking to create unforgettable experiences without the overwhelm.

The Chasin Surf family travel blog helps parents plan the best family vacations - from relaxing beach escapes to adventurous national park road trips - while offering tried-and-true family travel tips that make trips easier, smoother, and more fun.

Travel With Kids, Without the Guesswork

Chasin' Surf was born out of real-world experience: a North Carolina-based family traveling with two kids, balancing school schedules, road trips, international flights, and plenty of learning moments along the way. What started as a way to document their travels has grown into a trusted family travel blog offering real advice and actionable planning tools for other families.

From how to choose the right gear to managing flights with toddlers and teens, every post is designed to help parents feel more confident and better prepared when they travel with kids.

“We write what we live - the good, the challenging, and the truly unforgettable,” says Kim Alford, founder of Chasin' Surf.“We want families to know that yes, travel can be chaotic - but it's also worth every moment.”

Best Family Vacations , Curated by Experience

Whether you're dreaming of a tropical beach, a mountain escape, or a cultural city break, Chasin' Surf helps families uncover the best family vacations for every travel style and season. The blog features a growing list of family vacation destinations, including:



National Parks and outdoor adventures

Coastal getaways in the U.S. and Caribbean

International city guides (family-tested) Unique off-the-beaten-path travel ideas

Each destination is reviewed with a focus on family needs: kid-friendly activities, accessibility, cost-saving tips, and honest reviews on what to expect. It's not just about where to go - it's about how to make the most of it as a family.

Family Travel Tips That Actually Work

Planning a trip with kids can be overwhelming - from packing lists to time zone changes to“are we there yet?” moments. Chasin' Surf provides down-to-earth family travel tips to help parents handle logistics and still enjoy the ride.

Popular blog posts include:



How to pack for a 10-day family trip in one suitcase

Travel hacks for keeping kids entertained on planes

What to do when your trip doesn't go as planned Tips for budgeting and saving for your next vacation

The site also shares checklists, gear guides, and travel product reviews - all based on what the Alford family actually uses and recommends.

Discover Real Family Vacation Destinations - Not Just Pinterest Boards

While many travel blogs show only the highlight reel, Chasin' Surf focuses on the full picture. That includes destinations that work for different types of families, different budgets, and different travel styles.

Some of the most-read guides include:



Key West with Kids: What to do beyond the beach

North Carolina Mountains: Road trip itinerary with stops for hiking, history, and fun

Mexico as a Family: Tips for safety, food, and culture Cruising with Kids: What we wish we knew before booking

These guides go beyond travel inspiration and give readers the tools to plan family vacation destinations with confidence.

Free Travel Planning Kit for Families

As a way to help more parents take the first step, Chasin' Surf offers a free downloadable travel planning starter kit on their website. The guide includes worksheets, packing lists, and itinerary planning tools designed specifically for families who want to travel smarter and enjoy the process more.

The planning kit has already been downloaded by hundreds of parents looking to streamline their trip prep and reduce the stress that can come with traveling as a family.

Building a Community of Traveling Families

Chasin' Surf is more than a blog - it's a growing community of families who share a love for travel and a desire to make it work with real-life responsibilities. Through its blog, email list, and Instagram community, Chasin' Surf connects with readers who want support, ideas, and encouragement to get out there and explore.

“Our goal is simple: to help more families realize that travel doesn't have to be perfect - it just has to be shared,” says Kim.“Even the tough moments turn into the best memories.”

About Chasin' Surf

Founded by Kim Alford, Chasin' Surf is a practical and personal family travel blog helping parents discover the best family vacations, avoid common pitfalls, and learn how to confidently travel with kids. From family travel tips to deep dives into family vacation destinations, the blog is a trusted resource for thousands of parents planning their next adventure together.