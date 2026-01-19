Bebeswan Unveils“Eternity”: The World's First Vest-Style Baby Carrier That Converts Into A Booster Seat

Bebeswan is proud to announce the launch of the Bebeswan Eternity, a revolutionary new product that establishes an entirely new category in the parenting market: the world's first Vest-Style Baby Carrier. Designed to address the two biggest complaints of modern parents, which are complexity and back pain, the Eternity combines the ease of wearing clothing with the functionality of a premium carrier and a portable booster seat.







Traditional baby carriers often involve complex strapping systems that are difficult to adjust alone. The Bebeswan Eternity solves this with its innovative Vest Structure. By wearing the carrier like a vest rather than a harness, parents can achieve a perfect fit instantly. Paired with self-locking magnetic buckles, the Eternity allows parents to secure their baby in just 3 seconds, drastically reducing the stress of daily outings.







Key Features of the Bebeswan Eternity :



World's First Vest-Style Design: Distributes weight evenly across the entire upper torso, including shoulders, back, and waist. This creates a "zero-gravity" feel that significantly reduces back strain compared to traditional strap-based carriers.

3-Second Entry/Exit: Vest style allows for a simply zipper operation to get your baby in and out of the carrier.

Built-In Booster Seat: The carrier transforms into a secure booster seat. This allows parents to dine out or visit friends without needing to look for a high chair.

Quiet Operation: Equipped with a "Quiet Zipper" system and magnetic clips. This allows parents to transfer a sleeping baby to a bed without the loud ripping noise of Velcro. Maximum Breathability: Constructed with advanced 3D Cool Mesh to ensure airflow passes through the carrier. This prevents heat rash and keeps both parent and baby cool.







Availability

The Bebeswan Eternity is currently available to back via Kickstarter at an exclusive early-bird price. The product is undergoing rigorous safety certifications (ASTM, EN, etc.) and is slated for shipping to the United States, Canada, Europe, UK, Australia, and select Asian regions.

About Bebeswan

Bebeswan is a baby product innovation company dedicated to solving the real-world "pain points" of parenting through structural re-engineering. By combining safety, style, and mechanics, Bebeswan creates products that help parents explore the world with their children freely and comfortably.