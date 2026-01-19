Small Business Truthkins Brings New Approach To Children's Emotional Development With Faith-Based Plush Toy Sets

MENAFN - GetNews)



""I saw a gap in the market for toys that actually help children develop emotionally while reinforcing their God-given worth. Truthkins isn't just another stuffed animal-it's a tool that transforms how children relate to their feelings and understand their identity. Every child deserves to know they have inherent value and the power to respond to emotions in healthy ways," said Rick, designer and founder of Truthkins."Truthkins, created by New Hampshire founder Rick Dieterle (“Dee-ter-Lee”) through Love Your Neighbor LLC, has introduced a line of faith-based plush toys helping children understand their emotions and build confidence rooted in their identity in Christ. Each set includes two plush characters representing opposing feelings that fit inside each other interchangeably, along with a reminder wristband, connectable Bible blanket, and illustrated storybook.

Truthkins started the way many small businesses do-with a parent who couldn't find what he was looking for and decided to make it himself. Rick, founder of Love Your Neighbor LLC based in Nashua, New Hampshire, spent years searching for toys that would help his children understand their emotions through a faith-based lens. Finding nothing that fit, he designed Truthkins from scratch.

The result is a product line unlike anything else in the children's toy space. Each Truthkins set contains two plush characters representing opposing emotions. The first three releases pair Angry with Cheerful, Jealous with Thankful, and Weak with Strong. What makes these plushies different is their interchangeable design-both characters in each set are designed to fit inside one another. Children can pull Cheerful out of Angry or tuck Weak inside Strong, physically demonstrating the transformation from difficult emotions to healthier responses.

This hands-on interaction turns abstract emotional concepts into something children can touch and manipulate. Parents have watched their kids work through real feelings using the plushies, acting out scenarios and talking through emotions that were previously hard to articulate. The toys become tools for conversation rather than just objects to collect.

Each set extends beyond the plushies themselves. A silicone reminder wristband comes printed with a Bible verse specific to that emotional pairing. Kids wear these throughout their day-at school, on the playground, at home-carrying a physical reminder of the truth they're learning. The wristbands have become conversation starters, with children explaining the meaning behind them to friends and classmates.

The 12-inch by 12-inch Bible blanket included in every set features embroidered scripture and fabric soft enough for bedtime comfort. Rick designed snaps along the edges of each blanket, allowing them to connect as families collect more sets. Complete all twelve Truthkins sets and the individual blankets combine into a single 4-foot by 3-foot mega blanket-a cozy, scripture-covered creation that children helped build one piece at a time.

Illustrated companion storybooks come with each set, featuring adventure stories that bring the plush characters to life while reinforcing the emotional and faith lessons. These books have become bedtime favorites in many households, giving parents a natural way to talk about feelings, faith, and identity with their children.

Three Truthkins sets are currently shipping, with nine more in development. Rick designed the line as a collectible series, with each generation featuring twelve complete sets. The current Launch Generation will eventually give way to new designs, verses, and character updates in 2026's second generation-making current sets limited in availability.

Operating from New Hampshire, Truthkins ships daily with free delivery on orders over forty-nine dollars. Rick backs every product with a lifetime warranty against defects and a money-back satisfaction guarantee that includes free returns. He wanted families to feel confident trying something new without worrying about risk.

The early response has validated Rick's instinct that other parents were looking for the same thing he couldn't find. Truthkins has built a growing community of families using the toys to help their children navigate emotions, build confidence, and understand their worth in Christ. What began as one dad's project has become a resource for families across the country.

For parents wanting to give their children something meaningful-toys that teach, comfort, and last-Truthkins represents a different kind of option. It's faith made fun, feelings made tangible, and identity made unshakeable.

