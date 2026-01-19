Colorado Hard Money Releases Its Report On Top 10 Mountain Towns In Total Free Fall

Have you seen the viral video about Colorado ski real estate where it predicts“entire communities evaporating and the seemingly perfect town that has seen its median home price slashed by over 30% in just 6 months”. How real are these bold predictions? Hint, look at the list above from the video and identify two huge red flags (look at towns I highlighted in yellow)? Should you be worried about a“free fall” in Colorado ski towns? I'm going to dig into the claims with data to show what is really happening in Colorado ski country.

About the viral video on the collapse in Colorado real estate

I was forwarded the video about 20 times from associates in all the mountain towns. If you haven't seen it feel free to google it as I don't want to further legitimize the information in it as it is total BS and pretty clear that whomever wrote it is likely the same person that is a Toron (tourist who acts like a moron) that drives down I70 in a large truck in 4wd with mud tires thinking they can defy gravity only to end up in the ditch or worse.

What was in the video of the“free fall” in Colorado real estate?

Below is an excerpt of how the video begins, pretty ominous to say the least:

“ You see the pictures the pristine slopes the billion dollar resorts the perfect snow dusted main streets you imagine that cozy fireplace in a multi-million dollar mountain home the ultimate escape the pinnacle of the american dream but that dream the one sold to millions is collapsing for the first time in over a decade the colorado high country is in a state of total financial freefall the pandemic fueled gold rush the zoomtown boom that saw coastal elites fighting over log cabins is over and the hangover is severe we are not talking about a correction or a softening we are talking about a real estate disaster today we're not just showing you the pretty sites we're taking you on a road trip a financial investigation through the 10 mountain towns where the market is cratering the hardest we'll be counting down from 10 to 1 exposing the crisis as it gets worse and worse we're talking about price drops that look like typos luxury homes sitting empty for 400 days and an insurance crisis that is making properties fundamentally unownable this isn't just about the wealthy it's about entire communities evaporating you are going to be shocked when you see which seemingly perfect town has seen its median home price slashed by over 30% in just 6 months and the number one spot it's the one everyone believes is untouchable but the data we uncovered reveals a catastrophic collapse that local brokers are desperate to hide”

3 initial red flags in the predictions of the free fall in Colorado ski real estate

Whenever anyone makes big bold predictions about a huge rise or fall in anything my BS antenna goes up and hopefully yours did as well. Here are 3 glaring red flags when I saw the list:

1. 40% on the list are not even ski towns: When you look at the list 4 of the 10 towns are not even ski towns. Silverthorne and Edwards are basically suburbs of ski towns but no actual ski towns themselves. Furthermore, Pagosa has a small ski resort about 30 miles away (Wolf Creek) and Durango also has a small ski resort (Purgatory) North of town but neither are ski towns, It would be like saying Boulder is a ski town due to its proximity to Boulder, or Evergreen is a ski town as it has Echo Mountain ski area. You can ignore these 4 towns as they are not predictors of ski real estate as they aren't actually ski towns.

2. Aspen and Telluride: Anyone who includes these two ski towns on a list of worst real estate investments clearly has no clue about ski real estate. Aspen and Telluride are two of the top real estate destinations in the world with absolutely zero inventory. As anyone who has taken a basic economics class knows, when there is demand and zero inventory prices stay about the same or increase. There is no way either of these towns will“collapse” as the video claims. Any data the video cites about prices is total BS. In Aspen and Telluride huge sales can sway the data, for example in one quarter there could be a 150 million dollar sale (or multiple ones) and nothing in another quarter. This does not mean the market is bad there is just too little data and huge sales that make the data basically worthless to make sweeping claims.

3. Vail, Breckenridge, Steamboat, and Crested Butte: These also are some of the top ski resorts in the world with billions of dollars in Capital from Vail resorts and Alterra. Each of these towns also has very little inventory which will ultimately put a floor under any price declines.







What does the data actually say about ski real estate?

The numbers are giving a radically different answer. Take a look at this chart of all the sales in Zillow until 10/31. Look at Steamboat and Vail, both have continued to increase. Furthermore look at Crested Butte and Breckenridge, they have come off their highs, yet I would be hard pressed to classify either as a free fall

I want to address 3 particular resorts

The data above clearly shows the claims in this video are total BS. Below I'm going to go talk a little and show some more stats on Steamboat (Routt County), Vail (Eagle County), and Breckenridge (Summit County). I pulled this data from the Colorado Association of realtors to look more in depth at these three markets. As mentioned above it is not possible in Aspen and Telluride to make broad assumptions on the market as they have huge sales that sway the numbers considerably.

Is Steamboat Springs real estate in a free fall?

Houses still increasing in value, condos taking a minor hit on prices, big jumps in inventory that will ultimately lead to some price cuts, but no cliff drop







Is Vail real estate in a free fall?

Vail looks pretty similar to Steamboat with inventory rising. We are seeing average sales price increase, but median has come off a little. There is also some concern in the condo market as prices decline and inventory increases







Is Breckenridge real estate in a free fall?

Breckenridge is pretty interesting, inventory is basically flat on both condos and houses while average prices have come off a little. What this means is that Breckenridge is starting to come into better balance.







Ski towns not in a free fall, but there will be a correction

Although I've clearly shown that ski towns are not in a free fall, there is cause for concern.

1. Inventory rising substantially: In most towns we are seeing an increase in inventory which will ultimately lead to some price declines. It is important to note in many towns like Steamboat, Vail, and especially Telluride and Aspen the majority of homes were bought in cash which alleviates quite a bit of fire sales as there is not the same pressure when carrying a mortgage.

2. Condos suffering: Just like in the metro markets, older high rise condos are under pressure due to insurance, insufficient reserves, etc...

3. Suburban markets to ski areas will get hit hard: I'm going to classify a market like Silverthorne as a“suburban” market to the ski resorts but not actually a ski town. These markets prices have increased so much that in many cases they are approaching prices in many of the ski towns like Copper or Keystone, there will be a huge reset in prices in the suburban markets as prices are out of whack with reality.

Note, none of the above items are going to lead to a cliff drop of a 60% decline in values in the core ski towns like Aspen, Telluride, Steamboat, Breckenridge, Vail, Crested Butte, etc.

Video is a wake up call to question the data

The positive take away from this video is that hopefully it will be a wake up call to question the data. It is easy for people to make bold claims like Colorado ski real estate will decline 60%, but the reality is totally different. The numbers above from multiple sources (Zillow, the MLS, and my personal knowledge of each market) show a radically different story. Long term ski real estate is still a solid investment especially in the major ski towns and elite ski towns like Aspen and Telluride.

About the Author

Glen Weinberg writes based on his real estate experience as a lender and property owner.

