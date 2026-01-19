UFC Fighter Kennedy Nzechukwu Partners With UMYO Sports To Empower Fighters And Communities

Dallas, TX - January 19, 2026 - UFC heavyweight contender Kennedy Nzechukwu has joined UMYO Sports, a division of UMYONetwork, as the official ambassador for the UMYO Sports Community Initiative, a digital platform connecting fans directly with fighters and gyms in need of financial and emotional support. The platform is designed to create a community where athletes can focus on their training and careers without worrying about bills.

After the passing of his mother from a rare illness, Kennedy became the primary provider for his siblings while pursuing his MMA career. His journey, marked by resilience, sacrifice, and faith, reflects the challenges many athletes face when balancing life responsibilities with professional sports.







“There were nights I worked two or three jobs just to keep the lights on while still trying to make it to training,” Kennedy said.“I wish something like UMYO Sports existed back then, a community to help me focus on my dream without worrying about rent or food. That's why I'm joining now: to make sure no fighter feels alone outside the cage.”

UMYO Sports offers a community-based platform where fans can support fighters and gyms while receiving exclusive digital benefits. Similar to the NIL system that empowers college athletes, UMYO Sports provides a transparent ecosystem for financial assistance, media exposure, and mental health resources. Membership packages start at $2.54 per month, with 50% of contributions going directly back to fighters and gyms. Fans and athletes simply register based upon their monthly budget and UMYO Sports does the rest.

Press Video Image Below







The UMYO Sports Community Funding Proposal 2025 includes four programs designed to grow and sustain the combat sports community:



Fighter & Gym Assistance Program – Monthly stipends up to $3,000 to cover living and training costs and financial aid to help gyms stay open. See How It Works.

Youth Sports Support Initiative –“Financial support to help all athletes of all sports types receive compensation and to sustain youth programs starting as early as pee wee levels.” (See How it Works)

Digital Development Program – Athlete profiles and digital cards that connect fighters, fans, and sponsors. Similar to Linktree but an ecosystem exclusively for athletes & their fans. (See Card) Media & Marketing Growth – Storytelling, podcasting, and event promotion to increase athlete visibility (See Video)

Kennedy is partnering with educational institutions, youth organizations, and gyms across the country to show athletes how to train without financial stress. Through digital athlete cards, fans can follow their favorite athletes, and coaches, teams, agencies, and recruiters can search for talent based on sport, position, GPA, height, gender, and nationality.

“UMYO Sports isn't just a platform, it's a community ecosystem,” Kennedy added.“It gives fighters peace of mind, knowing their community has their back so they can focus on training, not bills.” I also like to thank my sponsors Rio jit jitsu, War Room MMA, Align Right Chiropractor Reform Orthopedic, Winners Assembly & LieutenantsAcademyDFW.

To learn more about the platform, how the community supports athletes or for speaking engagement & self defense training visit “See How It Works”.





