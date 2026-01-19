ECA Boilers Added To British Gas Service Options For UK Homeowners

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Product image of the ECA Arceus electric combi boiler, highlighting its compact wall-mounted design and key features including WRAS approval, low-noise operation, minimal dimensions, and energy-efficient performance for modern UK residential heating systems."ECA Boilers has expanded access to its gas and electric boiler installations through a British Gas service listing, providing UK-wide warranty and engineering support. The move reflects growing demand for electric heating and energy-efficient home solutions across the UK.

ECA Boilers has announced that its gas and electric boiler installations are now supported through an expanded British Gas service listing, providing UK-wide warranty and engineering coverage for homeowners, installers, and merchants. The update follows the completion of compliance and onboarding processes that enable British Gas to offer nationwide service support across ECA's product range.

The announcement comes amid a period of rapid change in the UK residential heating market. As part of the government's net zero strategy, gas boiler installations in new-build homes have been restricted from 2025, accelerating demand for low-carbon heating alternatives. Electric boilers are increasingly being adopted in flats, apartments, and urban developments where heat pumps may be impractical due to space, noise, or structural constraints.

Industry analysts estimate that the UK electric boiler market is growing at an annual rate of more than 10%, with projections suggesting electric systems could account for up to 25–30% of domestic boiler installations by the end of the decade. The shift is being driven by a combination of regulatory pressure, lower installation complexity, and alignment with the UK's decarbonising electricity grid.

ECA's product portfolio spans both electric and gas boiler systems, with features such as OpenTherm compatibility now standard across its range. These systems are designed to improve energy management and efficiency, supporting homeowners and property managers in meeting evolving energy performance and compliance requirements.

Commenting on the collaboration, ECA representative Marco Rich said:

“Having British Gas supporting our UK warranty service is a major confidence boost for everyone involved - from engineers and merchant partners through to end users. British Gas brings a level of experience, national coverage, and engineering expertise that is difficult to match. Knowing that our gas and electric boilers are backed by such a well-established service provider gives installers and customers reassurance that support is in place long after installation.”

Electric boilers are increasingly being selected for retrofit projects and high-density housing due to their compact form factor and simplified installation requirements. Unlike gas systems, they do not require flues, gas pipework, or condensate discharge, reducing both installation time and disruption in urban and residential settings. Their quiet operation and zero on-site emissions have also made them a growing consideration for landlords, housing associations, and local authorities focused on indoor air quality and regulatory compliance.

ECA stated that its approach to system design prioritises serviceability and long-term maintenance efficiency. Components across its boiler range are engineered for straightforward replacement, helping to minimise downtime and reduce lifetime servicing costs for installers and end users.

With increased interest from developers and councils seeking to meet EPC targets and Part L Building Regulations, ECA's expanded service access through a recognised national provider reflects broader efforts to strengthen support infrastructure for the UK's transition toward electric and low-emission heating systems.

More information about ECA Boilers is available via the company's official websites at and