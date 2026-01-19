Police Uncover Details Of Finding Wandering Two-Year-Old Child In East Amman

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 19 (Petra) - The Public Security Directorate (PSD) reported on Monday the details on the recovery of a two-year-old child found recently wandering in East Amman.According to the PSD spokesperson, a report was received last Friday by the East Amman Police Department and the Family and Juvenile Protection Department regarding a young child found alone near Al-Tutanji Hospital in the Sahab area.Security teams responded immediately, taking the child into custody and referring him to the department, which began investigating the circumstances of his discovery and is following up on the case.After medical examinations confirmed the child is in good health, he was placed in a care home for his protection and safety.Authorities have identified the child's mother, and efforts are ongoing to locate her and clarify the circumstances surrounding the child's being found without supervision or care.