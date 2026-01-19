Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
National Football Team Ranks 64Th Globally


2026-01-19 07:06:32
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Jan. 19 (Petra) - The national football team ranked 64th in the latest FIFA world rankings, released Monday.
The team maintained the same position it held in last month's rankings.
Regionally, Jordan ranks ninth in Asia and eighth among Arab nations.
In recent years, the team has achieved notable results, most prominently qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.

Jordan News Agency

