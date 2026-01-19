Invaders Send Children From Occupied Kherson Region To Russia For Military Training CNR
"The occupation administration of the Kherson region has launched another stage of the systematic militarization of children from the temporarily occupied territories. A group of 24 teenagers was taken outside the occupied area – to Volgograd, on Russian territory – under the cover of the educational project 'Pride of the Nation. Path of Development,'" the statement said.Read also: Russian security forces conduct another round of searches in Henichesk
At the so-called Avangard defense and sports camp, the teenagers were involved in training on operating UAVs, various military specialties, elements of cyber operations, and tactical training.
Earlier reports said that the invaders planned to move 400 children from the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia region to Russia under the pretext of recreation.
Illustrative photo
