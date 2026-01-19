Viliame Kasanawaqa
- Doctoral Researcher, Macmillan Brown Centre for Pacific Studies, University of Canterbury
Viliame is excited about sharing expertise of Small Islands and Developing States (SIDs) produced solutions and leveraging scientifically verified traditional wisdom to build resilience in the Pacific region. With over 20 years of experience working on development related initiatives in the Pacific States of Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, Palau, Solomon Islands, Timor Leste, Tuvalu, and Vanuatu, he is a highly qualified professional headquartered in Suva. Strong professional expert with an MA (Research) in Islands and Small States from University of Malta, a MSc in Project Management-Built Environment from University of Newcastle Australia, and a Bachelors of Engineering from Deakin University Australia.Experience
- –present Doctoral Researcher, University of Canterbury
- 2022 University of Malta, Master of Arts (Research on Islands and Small States)
