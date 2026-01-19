Elemental Royalty To Participate In Renmark's Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series On Monday, January 26, 2026
|David M. Cole
|CEO
|Tara Vivian-Neal
|Investor Relations
(TSXV: ELE) (NASDAQ: ELE) | ISIN: CA28620K1066 | CUSIP: 28620K
About Elemental Royalty Corporation.
Elemental Royalty is a new mid-tier, gold-focused streaming and royalty company with a globally diversified portfolio of 16 producing assets and more than 200 royalties, anchored by cornerstone assets and operated by world-class mining partners. Formed through the merger of Elemental Altus and EMX, the Company combines Elemental Altus's track record of accretive royalty acquisitions with EMX's strengths in royalty generation and disciplined growth. This complementary strategy delivers both immediate cash flow and long-term value creation, supported by a best-in-class asset base, diversified production, and sector-leading management expertise.
Elemental Royalty trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol "ELE", and on the NASDAQ Stock Market under the ticker symbol "ELE".
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Legal Disclaimer:
