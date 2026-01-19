MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Meryllion Resources Announces Investor Awareness Agreement

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2026) - Meryllion Resources Corporation (CSE: MYR) (" Meryllion " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an investor awareness and media services agreement (the " Agreement ") with Martin City Studios, LLC, operator of The Ellis Martin Report.

Pursuant to the Agreement, Martin City Studios will provide investor awareness services, including the production of audio interview content featuring the Corporation, hosted by Ellis Martin, and distributed through broadcast and digital media platforms.

Under the terms of the Agreement, Martin City Studios will receive a cash fee of USD$15,000 and stock options to purchase 300,000 common shares of the Corporation at a price of CAD$0.065 per share for a period of 24 months. The Agreement term commences immediately and continues for a period of six months. The Agreement also remains subject to the final acceptance of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the " CSE "). Martin City Studios is an arm's length service provider and does not provide investment advice. Neither Martin City Studios nor any of its principals have an ownership interest, directly or indirectly, in Meryllion or its securities.

About Meryllion Resources Corporation:

Meryllion is an exploration stage company listed on the CSE. The Company recently entered into a lease and option agreement in respect of the Makenzie gold/silver/antimony project located 44 kms south southwest of Austin, Nevada in the Toiyabe Range of central Nevada. Makenzie is one of the largest known untested gold, silver and antimony anomalies in the state of Nevada.

Meryllion also has the rights to acquire up to a 100% interest in the Westbury and Tasmanian Strategic Green Metals ionic adsorption clay (IAC) hosted rare earth elements (REE) projects located in northeast Tasmania, Australia with a total tenement area of approximately 800 kms2. Meryllion's IAC REE projects are situated along strike, and/or adjacent to, discoveries by ABx Group Limited (ASX: ABX). ABx has reported that Tb (Terbium) and Dy (Dysprosium) concentrations in all of ABx's rare earths resources are the highest of any ionic adsorption clay deposit in Australia and are amongst the highest globally. (refer ABx ASX announcement dated 5 May 2025). Meryllion intends to commence drilling activities shortly.

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Richard Revelins

Director and Chief Executive Officer

Meryllion Resources Corporation

+1-310-405-4475

Forward-Looking Statements:

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made as of the date of this document and the Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation. Although Management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such.

Neither CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.







