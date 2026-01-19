MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Talent Infinity Announces Closing Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering at $200,000

January 19, 2026 5:16 PM EST | Source: Talent Infinity Resource Developments Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2026) - Talent Infinity Resource Developments Inc. (CSE: TICO) (the "Company" or "Issuer") is pleased to announce it has closed the previously announced (January 14, 2026) Non-Brokered Private Placement (the " Offering ") at $200,000. The Company is issuing 4,000,000 Common Shares (the " Shares ") in the Company issued at a price of $0.05.

All Shares in the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period which expires four months plus a day from Closing which is on May 20, 2026.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for working capital requirements and other general corporate purposes, which includes legal and financing fees as part of this Offering. There were finder's fees of approximately $4,550 paid in connection with the closing of this Offering.

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " U.S. Securities Act "), or any state securities laws, and accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This press release is not an offer or a solicitation of an offer of securities for sale in the United States, nor will there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Talent Infinity Resource Developments Inc.

Contact: Derrick Gaon, CEO

Email: ... Telephone: (416) 904-1478

About TICO

Talent Infinity Resource Developments Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of critical mineral properties. The Company is based in Vancouver, B.C. and holds an option over the Wildcat Property located in British Columbia.

Disclaimers: This news release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results. Such statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update such statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators which is posted on . This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described stated herein and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such. No regulatory authority accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The Company does not undertake to update this news release unless required by applicable law.

None of the securities issued in connection with the Financing will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " 1933 Act "), and none of them may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state where such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Talent Infinity Resource Developments Inc.