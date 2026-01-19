MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Syntheia Announces Private Placement

January 19, 2026 5:30 PM EST | Source: Syntheia Corp.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2026) - Syntheia Corp. (CSE: SYAI) ("Syntheia" or the "Company") (syntheia), a leading provider of conversational AI solutions for inbound telephone call management, is pleased to announce that it has arranged a non-brokered private placement of up to 17,500,000 units of the Company (the " Units ") at a price of $0.12 per unit (the " Offering Price ") for gross proceeds up to $2,100,000 (the " Offering "). The Company will use the gross proceeds of the Offering for general working capital purposes.

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (each, a " Common Share ") and one-half of a transferable common share purchase warrant ‎of the Company (each whole warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will be exercisable into one Common Share at a price of $0.20 for a period of thirty-six (36) months from the closing date of the Offering. In the event that the closing price of the Common Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the " CSE ") (or such other Canadian stock exchange on which the Common Shares are then listed) for twenty (20) consecutive trading days exceeds $0.40, the Company may, within 10 business days of the occurrence of such event, deliver a notice (including by way of a news release) to the holders of Warrants accelerating the expiry date of the Warrants to the date that is 30 days following the date of such notice.

Subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements and in accordance with National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions (" NI 45-106 "), the Units will be offered for sale to purchasers resident in each of the provinces of Canada, except Quebec, pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of NI 45-106, as amended by Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 - Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (the " Listed Issuer Financing Exemption "). As the Offering is being completed pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption, the Units issued pursuant to the Offering will not be subject to a statutory hold period pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws. The Units may also be offered in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons, by way of private placement pursuant to exemptions from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " U.S. Securities Act "), and in jurisdictions outside of Canada and the United States on a private placement or equivalent basis, in each case in accordance with all applicable laws, provided that no prospectus, registration statement or other similar document is required to be filed in such jurisdiction.

There is an offering document related to the Offering that can be accessed under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at and on the Company's website at . Prospective investors should read the offering document before making an investment decision.

The Offering is scheduled to close on or about February 20, 2026 (the " Closing Date ") and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals including the approval of the CSE.

A cash commission equal to 8.0% on the gross proceeds of the Offering and finder warrants (the " Finder Warrants ") equal to up to 8.0% of the number of Units of the Company sold under the Offering shall be paid to certain eligible finders, subject to the policies of the CSE and applicable securities laws. Each Finder Warrant entitles the holder to acquire a common share of the Company at a price equal to the Offering Price for a period of 24 months from the date of issue thereof.

About Syntheia

Syntheia is an artificial intelligence technology company which is developing and commercializing proprietary algorithms to deliver human-like conversations. Syntheia is now acquiring call centers and deploying our technology to enhance customer satisfaction while dramatically reducing turnover and traditional staffing issues.

For further information, please contact:

Tony Di Benedetto

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (844) 796-8434

Cautionary Statement

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that forward‐looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects the Company's management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning the business of the Company's future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward‐looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements. Please refer to the Company's listing statement available on SEDAR+ for a list of risks and key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward‐looking information. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward‐looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

The securities of the Company have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirement. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.







