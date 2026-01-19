AGLC Extension To Temporary Increase In Slot Commission

January 19, 2026 6:23 PM EST | Source: Gamehost Inc.

Red Deer, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2026) - Gamehost Inc. (TSX: GH) ('Gamehost', the 'Company')

A temporary increase in slot commissions from 15% to 17% first effective April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2025, and then extended for an additional year to March 31, 2026, has been further extended by three years to March 31, 2029. The purpose of the extension is to encourage investment in marketing and site improvements. The announcement by AGLC also included an opening for land-based casinos to partner with Play Alberta on retail sportsbook opportunities.

Gamehost is a corporation established under the laws of the Province of Alberta. The Company's operations are all located in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Operations of the Company include the Rivers Casino & Entertainment Centre in Ft. McMurray, the Great Northern Casino, Service Plus Inns & Suites and Encore Suites hotels as well as a strip mall all located in Grande Prairie and the Deerfoot Inn & Casino in S.E. Calgary.

Gamehost common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol GH. For more information, visit . Complete disclosure of the Company can be found on SEDAR+ at .

The TSX does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, contact: