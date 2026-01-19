403
Morocco Joins Gaza Peace Board
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RABAT, Jan 19 (KUNA) - Morocco announced on Monday accepting an invitation from US President Donald Trump to join Gaza Peace Board as a founding member.
The board aims at contributing to peace efforts in the Middle East and adopting a new approach to resolving conflicts worldwide, Moroccan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation, and Moroccan Expatriates said in a statement.
The US invitation reflects the recognition of the enlightened leadership of King Mohammed VI, Chairman of the Al-Quds (Jerusalem) Committee, the Ministry added. It welcomed the commitment and vision of President Donald Trump for promoting peace.
The Peace Board will take the legal form of an international organization with the aim of promoting stability, restoring governance, and ensuring lasting peace in areas affected by or threatened with conflict.
Furthermore, Morocco welcomes the announcement of the launch of the second phase of President Trump's comprehensive peace plan, as well as the official formation of the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza as a temporary transitional body.
Morocco reiterates its steadfast commitment to a comprehensive and lasting peace in the Middle East, enabling the establishment of a Palestinian state within the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital. (end)
