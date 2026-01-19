Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Al-Sharaa, Trump Affirm Syria's Unity, Stability


2026-01-19 07:04:27
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Jan 19 (KUNA) -- Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa and US President Donald Trump underlined, in a phone call on Monday, the importance of Syria's independence and territorial integrity.
The two presidents also stressed the importance of supporting all efforts aimed at achieving stability in Syria, the Syria News Agency reported.
Both sides underlined the need to guarantee the rights and protection of the Kurdish people within the framework of the Syrian state.
The two leaders also agreed to continue cooperation in combating the terrorist ISIS organization and eliminating its threats.
President Al-Sharaa and President Trump voiced a shared aspiration to see a strong and unified Syria capable of confronting regional and international challenges.
The call also addressed a number of regional issues, with emphasis on the importance of giving Syria a new opportunity to move toward a better future. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

