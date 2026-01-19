403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
EU: Ceasefire In Syria Vital Step To Prevent Return To Turmoil
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Jan 19 (KUNA) -- EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas said on Monday that the ceasefire between Syria's interim authorities and the Syrian Democratic Forces constitutes a vital step to prevent the country from sliding back into turmoil and to strengthen and consolidate state functions and institutions.
In a statement issued on behalf of the European Union, Kallas said that "all military activities must cease immediately," stressing the need for full respect of de-escalation commitments and the protection of civilians.
She explained that the EU's goal remains "a genuinely inclusive political transition in Syria," emphasizing that achieving this requires the integration of military, security, and civilian institutions into unified state structures, alongside meaningful political and local participation.
Kallas stressed that "the full protection of Kurdish rights is an essential element" of any future political process in Syria.
She also underlined the importance of Syria renewing its commitment to counterterrorism within the framework of the Global Coalition, noting that this is a key factor in countering any potential resurgence of the so-called Islamic State (ISIS). (end)
arn
In a statement issued on behalf of the European Union, Kallas said that "all military activities must cease immediately," stressing the need for full respect of de-escalation commitments and the protection of civilians.
She explained that the EU's goal remains "a genuinely inclusive political transition in Syria," emphasizing that achieving this requires the integration of military, security, and civilian institutions into unified state structures, alongside meaningful political and local participation.
Kallas stressed that "the full protection of Kurdish rights is an essential element" of any future political process in Syria.
She also underlined the importance of Syria renewing its commitment to counterterrorism within the framework of the Global Coalition, noting that this is a key factor in countering any potential resurgence of the so-called Islamic State (ISIS). (end)
arn
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Bitslab's Movebit Releases Research: Belobog, A Move Fuzzing Framework Oriented Toward Real-World Attacks
CommentsNo comment