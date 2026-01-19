403
Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Monday Until 00:00 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - The State of Kuwait welcomed the agreement on a ceasefire and the full integration of the Syrian Democratic Forces into the administration of the Syrian state, said Kuwait's Foreign Ministry.
BAGHDAD - The 13th meeting of the Kuwaiti-Iraqi Joint Technical and Legal Committee on the Demarcation of Maritime Borders beyond Marker 162 was held in Baghdad.
KUWAIT - Kuwaiti Assistant Foreign Minister for Human Rights Sheikha Ambassador Jawaher Ibrahim Al-Duaij Al-Sabah stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation between Kuwait and Italy in human rights fields.
KUWAIT - The proposed amendments to the law and system of civil service have been endorsed as part government efforts aiming to raise efficiency of the state administrative system.
ADEN - Kuwait's Namaa charitable society has distributed winter aid to about 125 displaced and vulnerable families.
KHARTOUM - Kuwait's Namaa Charity has implemented a project to drill 15 water wells in Dar es Salaam, the capital of Tanzania to provide clean drinking water to the neediest families.
TUNIS - The Arab States Broadcasting Union (ASBU) announced the election of Mohammad Doghaim, a Kuwaiti, as Chairman of the union's Standing Sports Committee.
KUWAIT - Kuwait's national handball team secured victory over the UAE team (27-22) in the 22nd Asian Men's Handball Championship (Kuwait 2026).
DAVOS - The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) released its monthly ranking of national teams for January confirming Spain's continued hold on first place, Morocco's entry into the world's top ten, and Kuwait's stability in the standings.
AMMAN - Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa and US President Donald Trump underlined, in a phone call, the importance of Syria's independence and territorial integrity.
LONDON - UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer affirmed that Greenland belonged to its people and Denmark, asserting that this principle enjoys the country's fundamental support.
MADRID - The death toll from a high-speed train derailment in southern Spain overnight has risen to 39, with the number expected to increase in the coming hours. (end)
