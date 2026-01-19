Cygnus Eyes Two New Mineralised Gold Prospects For Resource Growth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) One of the prospects has a mineral resource and the other has returned high-grade intersections; Drilling to resume at Golden Eye gold-copper deposit this month HIGHLIGHTS:

Cygnus has identified two gold prospects with known mineralisation and plans a drilling campaign for Q2 (following standard permitting) as part of its push to continue growth of the Chibougamau Project resource base

The Gwillim prospect, located just 12km from the Chibougamau processing facility, has returned several high-grade intersections which require follow up drilling. These intersections include:



7.6m @ 38.1g/t Au from 314.9m (87-KOD-18);



15.2m @ 9.4g/t Au from 155.1m (87-KOD-1); and

16.4m @ 8.3g/t Au from 168.3m (87-KOD-10).

The Joe Mann prospect is a historic high-grade gold mine which produced 1.2Moz @ 8.3g/t Au. 1 The project has an Inferred Resource of 0.7Mt at 6.0g/t Au for 143koz but significant regional potential remains near surface with intersections of:



0.7m @ Au from 92.3m (H-118);



3.8m @ Au from 287.2m (H-214); and

8.4m @ 6.3g/t Au from 175.6m (H-374).

Joe Mann is ideally located in the middle of gold-rich ground that recently led to IAMGOLD's acquisition of Northern Superior Resources for C$267.4M

Cygnus believes these drill targets have significant potential to grow the current resource of the Chibougamau Project, which stands at 6.4Mt at 3.0% CuEq for 193kt CuEq (M&I) and 8.5Mt at 3.5% CuEq for 295kt CuEq (Inferred )

At the Golden Eye deposit, drilling will resume later this month to test extensions below the current resource, which stands at 0.5Mt at 5.6g/t AuEq for 91koz AuEq (Indicated) and 1.2Mt at 4.6g/t AuEq for 182koz AuEq (Inferred) Assays are pending from follow up drilling on a new zone of shallow mineralisation at Cedar Bay which previously returned 28.9m at 2.5g/t AuEq Au, 1.0% Cu & Ag) (CDR-25-16)



Cygnus Executive Chairman David Southam said:“These two new prospects clearly have substantial resource potential, with both hosting known gold mineralisation.

“Resource growth is at the centre of our strategy for 2026 and these targets meet our criteria both in terms of the high-grades and the scope to extend the known mineralisation significantly.

“Intersections of up to 480g/t (over 0.7m), less than 100m deep, in a gold price environment of US$4,500/oz, next to a historic high-grade gold mine and in an area subject to M&A demonstrates why we are so keen to pursue these opportunities.”

TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cygnus Metals Limited (ASX: CY5; TSXV: CYG; OTCQB: CYGGF) (“Cygnus” or the“Company”) is pleased to announce high priority gold drilling targets, with permit applications in progress, at its Chibougamau Copper-Gold Project in Quebec.

Cygnus is continuing to aggressively explore the highly prospective Chibougamau Project and grow resources in line with the Company's value creation strategy. Two high priority drill targets have been identified which are both known to have significant high-grade gold mineralisation and little modern exploration.

The Gwillim Project (50% JV with Alamos Gold) is located 12km northwest of the Chibougamau processing facility and has several gold rich structures running through the project. The Gwillim mine was in production in the 1970s and 1980s and produced 39koz at a grade of 4.8g/t. 1 The main target sits 500m to the south of the historic mine and has a number of wide, high-grade intercepts which require follow up. These intersections include:







7.6m @ Au from 314.9m (87-KOD-18);



15.2m @ 9.4g/t Au from 155.1m (87-KOD-1); and 16.4m @ 8.3g/t Au from 168.3m (87-KOD-10).



Work is ongoing to compile the data and generate drill targets while the drill permit application is in process.

The Joe Mann Project is located 46km south of the Chibougamau processing facility and was a past producing mine which closed in 2007. Joe Mann was known for its high-grade, producing 1.2Moz at a grade of 8.3g/t Au. 1 The deposit is still open below existing workings and contains an Inferred Resource of 0.7Mt at 6.0g/t Au for 143koz Au. The Joe Mann Project covers 62km 2 and hosts a number of near-surface regional drilling targets that require follow up work, some of which with high-grade gold intersections like:







0.7m @ Au from 92.3m (H-118);



3.8m @ Au from 287.2m (H-214); and 8.4m @ 6.3g/t Au from 175.6m (H-374).



Cygnus recently flew detailed airborne magnetics over the project to assist with targeting. This is being used in conjunction with the existing drilling and planned IP surveys to plan follow-up drilling.

The Joe Mann Project is located in the heart of the area owned by Northern Superior Resources which was recently acquired by IAMGOLD's for This acquisition consolidates a number of significant resources in the area with IAMGOLD's Nelligan gold deposit.

Cygnus is continuing its exploration strategy, focussed on resource growth and resource conversion, to drive the Chibougamau Project forward and deliver maximum returns to shareholders. In line with this strategy, drilling is expected to resume later this month at the Golden Eye deposit to test extensions below the current resource as well as converting more resources to the Indicated category. The current resource at Golden Eye includes an Indicated Resource of 0.5Mt at 5.6g/t AuEq for 91koz AuEq and Inferred Resource of 1.2Mt at 4.6g/t AuEq for 182koz AuEq.

The Chibougamau area has well-established infrastructure, giving the Project a significant headstart as a copper-gold development opportunity. This infrastructure includes a 900,000tpa processing facility, local mining town, sealed highway, airport, regional rail infrastructure and 25kV hydro power to the processing site. Significantly, the Chibougamau processing facility is the only processing facility within a 250km radius.

Individual grades for the metals included in the metal equivalents calculations for the Mineral Resource Estimate, as well as the price assumptions, metallurgical recoveries and metal equivalent calculations themselves, are in Appendix B of this release. It is the Company's view that all elements in the copper and gold equivalent calculations have a reasonable potential to be recovered and sold.

Cygnus is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information in these announcements, and in the case of estimates of Mineral Resources, that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Persons' findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

APPENDIX A – Significant Intersections from Exploration Drilling

Coordinates given in UTM NAD83 (Zone 18). Intercept lengths may not add up due to rounding to the appropriate reporting precision. Intersections are estimated to be 70% of true width.

Hole ID X Y Z Azi Dip Depth (m) From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) 87-KOD-18 539324.5 5534129 370.6715 175 -65 380 314.9 322.5 7.6 38.1 87-KOD-1 539308.1 5534022 372.958 182 -60 235 155.1 170.4 15.2 9.4 87-KOD-10 539275.2 5534006 374.5273 182 -64 256 168.3 184.7 16.4 8.3 H-118 539682 5482232 391 180 -45 177 92.3 93.0 0.7 480.2 H-214 539897 5481931 390 7 -49 558 287.2 291.1 3.8 20.8 H-374 536624.3 5480813 387.82 180 -44 261 175.6 184.0 8.4 6.3

APPENDIX B – Mineral Resource Estimate for the Chibougamau Project as at 17 September 2025

Cu Project

Classification

COG CuEq

Tonnage

Average Grade Contained Metal Cu Au Ag CuEq AuEq Cu Au Ag CuEq AuEq % Mt % g/t g/t % g/t kt koz koz kt koz Corner Bay

Indicated 1.2

4.9 2.5 0.3 8.4 2.8 4.1 124 43 1,316 137 638 Inferred 5.4 2.7 0.2 8.9 3.0 4.3 146 41 1,543 159 744 Devlin

Measured 1.5

0.1 2.7 0.3 0.5 2.9 4.7 4 1 2 4 19 Indicated 0.6 2.0 0.2 0.2 2.1 3.4 13 4 5 13 69 M&I 0.8 2.1 0.2 0.3 2.3 3.6 16 5 7 17 88 Inferred 0.3 2.0 0.2 0.3 2.1 3.4 7 2 3 7 36 Joe Mann Inferred 2.0 0.7 0.2 6.0 - 4.6 6.3 2 143 - 34 151 Cedar Bay

Indicated 1.8

0.3 1.6 6.0 9.9 6.4 8.1 4 50 82 16 67 Inferred 0.8 2.0 5.1 11.8 6.1 7.8 17 134 309 50 205 Golden Eye

Indicated 0.5 1.0 4.3 9.9 4.4 5.6 5 69 161 22 91 Inferred 1.2 0.9 3.4 7.9 3.6 4.6 11 134 313 45 182 Project

Classification

Tonnage Average Grade Contained Metal Cu Au Ag CuEq AuEq Cu Au Ag CuEq AuEq Mt % g/t g/t % g/t kt koz koz kt koz Hub and Spoke

Measured 0.1 2.7 0.3 0.5 2.9 4.7 4 1 2 4 19 Indicated 6.3 2.3 0.8 7.8 3.0 4.3 146 166 1,563 189 865 M&I 6.4 2.3 0.8 7.6 3.0 4.3 149 167 1,565 193 884 Inferred 8.5 2.1 1.7 7.9 3.5 4.8 182 454 2,168 295 1,318



Notes:

Cygnus' Mineral Resource Estimate for the Chibougamau Copper-Gold project, incorporating the Corner Bay, Devlin, Joe Mann, Cedar Bay, and Golden Eye deposits, is reported in accordance with the JORC Code and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (“CIM”) (2014) definitions in NI 43-101.Mineral Resources are estimated using a long-term copper price of US$9,370/t, gold price of US$2,400/oz, and silver price of US$30/oz, and a US$/C$ exchange rate of 1:1.35.Mineral Resources are estimated at a CuEq cut-off grade of 1.2% for Corner Bay and 1.5% CuEq for Devlin. A cut-off grade of 1.8 g/t AuEq was used for Cedar Bay and Golden Eye; and 2.0 g/t AuEq for Joe Mann.Corner Bay bulk density varies from 2.85 tonnes per cubic metre (t/m) to 3.02t/mfor the estimation domains and 2.0 t/mfor the overburden. At Devlin, bulk density varies from 2.85 t/mto 2.90 t/m. Cedar Bay, Golden Eye, and Joe Mann use a bulk density of 2.90 t/m3 for the estimation domains.Assumed metallurgical recoveries are as follows: Corner Bay copper is 93%, gold is 78%, and silver is 80%; Devlin copper is 96%, gold is 73%, and silver is 80%; Joe Mann copper is 95%, gold is 84%, and silver is 80%; and Cedar Bay and Golden Eye copper is 91%, gold is 87%, and silver is 80%.Assumptions for CuEq and AuEq calculations (set out below) are as follows: Individual metal grades are set out in the table. Commodity prices used: copper price of US$9,370/t, gold price of US$2,400/oz and silver price of US$30/oz. Assumed metallurgical recovery factors: set out above. It is the Company's view that all elements in the metal equivalent calculations have a reasonable potential to be recovered and sold.CuEq Calculations are as follows: (A) Corner Bay = grade Cu (%) + 0.68919 * grade Au (g/t) + 0.00884 * grade Ag (g/t); (B) Devlin = grade Cu (%) + 0.62517 * grade Au (g/t) + 0.00862 * grade Ag (g/t); (C) Joe Mann = grade Cu (%) + 0.72774* grade Au (g/t); and (D) Golden Eye and Cedar Bay = grade Cu (%) + 0.78730* grade Au (g/t) + 0.00905 * grade Ag (g/t).AuEq Calculations are as follows: (A) Corner Bay = grade Au (g/t) + 1.45097* grade Cu(%)+0.01282* grade Ag (g/t); (B) Devlin = grade Au (g/t) + 1.59957* grade Cu(%)+0.01379* grade Ag (g/t); (C) Joe Mann = grade Au (g/t) + 1.37411* grade Cu (%); and (D) Cedar Bay and Golden Eye = grade Au (g/t) + 1.27016 * grade Cu (%) + 0.01149 * grade Ag (g/t).Wireframes were built using an approximate minimum thickness of 2 m at Corner Bay, 1.8 m at Devlin, 1.2 m at Joe Mann, and 1.5 m at Cedar Bay and Golden Eye.Mineral Resources are constrained by underground reporting shapes.Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.Totals may vary due to rounding.





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

A pdf accompanying this announcement is available at