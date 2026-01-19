Brompton Lifeco Split Corp. Announces Class A Share Split And An Increase To Total Distributions
| Brompton Lifeco Split Corp.
Compound Annual NAV Returns to December 31, 2025
| 1
Year
| 3
Years
| 5
Years
| 10
Years
|Class A Shares (TSX: LCS)
|43.8
|%
|60.5
|%
|42.1
|%
|20.7
|%
|S&P/TSX Capped Financials Total Return Index
|35.3
|%
|26.1
|%
|19.9
|%
|14.6
|%
|S&P/TSX Composite Total Return Index
|31.7
|%
|21.4
|%
|16.1
|%
|12.7
|%
Returns are for the periods ended December 31, 2025 and are unaudited. The table shows the Fund's compound return on a Class A Share for each period indicated, compared with the S&P/TSX Capped Financials Total Return Index (''Financials Index'') and the S&P/TSX Composite Total Return Index (''Composite Index'') (together the“Indices”). The Financials Index is derived from the Composite Index based on the financials sector of the Global Industry Classification Standard. The Composite Index tracks the performance, on a market-weight basis and total return basis, of a broad index of large-capitalization issuers listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”). The Fund invests in four Canadian life insurance companies on an approximately equal-weight basis; therefore, its performance is not expected to mirror that of the Indices, which have more diversified portfolios and include a substantially larger number of companies. Furthermore, the Indices' performance is calculated without the deduction of management fees, fund expenses and trading commissions, whereas the performance of the Fund is calculated after deducting such fees and expenses. Additionally, the performance of the Fund's Class A Shares is impacted by the leverage provided by the Fund's Preferred shares. The performance information shown is based on net asset value per Class A Share and assumes that cash distributions made by the Fund during the periods shown were reinvested at net asset value per Class A Share additional Class A Shares. Past performance does not necessarily indicate how the Fund will perform in the future.
You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell shares of the investment funds on the TSX or other alternative Canadian trading system (an“exchange”). If shares are purchased or sold on an exchange, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying shares of the investment fund and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.
There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning shares of an investment fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the fund. You can find more detailed information about the fund in the public filings available at The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns including changes in share value and reinvestment of all distributions and do not take into account certain fees such as redemption costs or income taxes payable by any securityholder that would have reduced returns. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.
Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this document and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the Fund, to the future outlook of the Fund and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the Fund. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as“may”,“will”,“should”,“expect”,“plan”,“anticipate”,“believe”,“intend”,“estimate”,“predict”,“potential”,“continue” or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.
The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities nor will there be any sale of such securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.
