Constellation Software Inc. Announces Annual Interest Rate For Series 1 Debentures
The current interest rate of 8.9% will remain in place until March 30, 2026. The interest rate applicable to the Debentures will continue to be reset on an annual basis on March 31 of each year.
Further details regarding the Debentures can be found in the final short form prospectus of the Company dated April 17, 2015 which has been filed on SEDAR at and on EDGAR at
About Constellation Software Inc.
Constellation Software acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses that provide mission-critical software solutions.
For further information please contact:
Jamal Baksh
Chief Financial Officer
416-861-9677
