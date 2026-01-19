Shareholders Who Lost Money In Shares Of Agilon Health, Inc. (NYSE: AGL) Should Contact Wolf Haldenstein Immediately

The filed complaint alleges that Agilon and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.



Triggering Events

On August 4, 2025, Agilon issued two press releases:

Market Reaction

Following the announcements, Agilon's stock price dropped $0.94 per share (51.52%), closing at $0.88 on August 5, 2025.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Investors have until MARCH 2, 2026 to contact the firm to discuss how to become a lead plaintiff.

We encourage all investors who have been affected or have information that will assist in our investigation, to contact Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP.

