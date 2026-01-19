President El-Sisi Speaks With Uganda's President Museveni

Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi spoke by phone with President of the Republic of Uganda Yoweri Museveni.

Spokesman for the Presidency Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy stated that President El-Sisi extended his congratulations to President Museveni, on the occasion of his re-election for a new presidential term. The President reaffirmed that this victory reflects the confidence of the Ugandan people in President Museveni's wise leadership.

President El-Sisi also highlighted the depth of the historical relations between Egypt and Uganda. The President reiterated Egypt's keenness to further develop these relations and to build on the momentum witnessed in recent years, as well as on the outcomes of President Museveni's visit to Egypt in August 2025.

The Ugandan President expressed his profound appreciation for President El-Sisi's congratulations. He also agreed on strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries. President Museveni added that he looked forward to welcoming President El-Sisi to Uganda in the near future.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt.