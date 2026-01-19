São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Monday, January 19, 2026

403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Monday, January 19, 2026
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Tonight's clean Monday lineup leans into pagode and crowd energy: Segunda Batefundiana (Gabrielzinho do Iraja) at Bate Fundo, Katinguelê“À Vontade” at Galpão Zona Norte, Marquinho Envolvência at Boteco do Segunda, and Tiee at Bar Templo.
Also notable for tomorrow: Casa de Francisca's Seresta Amazônica (Salão) and Fuá do Guegué (Porão) if you want a stronger midweek live-music base.Top Picks Tonight Bate Fundo - Segunda Batefundiana: Gabrielzinho do Iraja (pagode / open-air-style party)
-
Why picked: The earliest“start strong” option. Good if you want a long arc that feels like a mini-weekend on a Monday.
Start: 17:00 (VIP window listed early; check the ticket page)
Address: Rua Igará-Paraná, 37-A, Vila Emir, São Paulo
Website: Event page (tickets + details)
Tickets/door info: Buy on Clube do Ingresso
-
Why picked: A straightforward, crowd-pleasing Monday show with a strong singalong catalog and a clear start time.
Start: 18:00 (entry conditions vary; confirm on the ticket page)
Address: Rua Severa, 212, Vila Maria Baixa, São Paulo
Website: Event page (tickets + details)
Tickets/door info: Buy on Clube do Ingresso
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Bitslab's Movebit Releases Research: Belobog, A Move Fuzzing Framework Oriented Toward Real-World Attacks
CommentsNo comment