São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Monday, January 19, 2026


2026-01-19 03:20:52
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Tonight's clean Monday lineup leans into pagode and crowd energy: Segunda Batefundiana (Gabrielzinho do Iraja) at Bate Fundo, Katinguelê“À Vontade” at Galpão Zona Norte, Marquinho Envolvência at Boteco do Segunda, and Tiee at Bar Templo.

Also notable for tomorrow: Casa de Francisca's Seresta Amazônica (Salão) and Fuá do Guegué (Porão) if you want a stronger midweek live-music base.

Top Picks Tonight Bate Fundo - Segunda Batefundiana: Gabrielzinho do Iraja (pagode / open-air-style party)
  • Why picked: The earliest“start strong” option. Good if you want a long arc that feels like a mini-weekend on a Monday.
  • Start: 17:00 (VIP window listed early; check the ticket page)
  • Address: Rua Igará-Paraná, 37-A, Vila Emir, São Paulo
  • Website: Event page (tickets + details)
  • Tickets/door info: Buy on Clube do Ingresso
Galpão Zona Norte - Katinguelê“À Vontade” (pagode)
  • Why picked: A straightforward, crowd-pleasing Monday show with a strong singalong catalog and a clear start time.
  • Start: 18:00 (entry conditions vary; confirm on the ticket page)
  • Address: Rua Severa, 212, Vila Maria Baixa, São Paulo
  • Website: Event page (tickets + details)
  • Tickets/door info: Buy on Clube do Ingresso

