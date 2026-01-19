India, UAE To Boost Cooperation Via FATF To Counter Terror Financing

India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday agreed to continue cooperation within the framework of the global watchdog on money laundering and terrorist financing, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), to counter terror financing and bolster anti-money laundering efforts, following the visit of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to India.

According to a joint statement, both leaders "reiterated their unequivocal condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism, and emphasised that no country should provide safe haven to those who finance, plan, support or commit terrorist acts."

Condemnation of Terrorism and BRICS Support

"They agreed to continue cooperation within the framework of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to counter terror financing and strengthen anti-money laundering efforts," the Joint Statement read. Speaking on the visit, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that during the discussion between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the UAE President, both leaders strongly condemned cross-border terrorism and emphasised that those involved in planning, supporting, or financing terrorist acts must be held accountable.

Misri further acknowledged the UAE President's support for India's BRICS Chairmanship, scheduled for later this year. "Both leaders unequivocally condemned cross-border terrorism and for the perpetrators, supporters, and financiers of all acts of terrorism to be brought to justice. The UAE President expressed his support for the success of India's chairmanship of the BRICS grouping this year," the Foreign Secretary said.

"Though this has been a visit of just about 3-3.5 hours, it has been an extremely substantive visit," he added.

Cooperation on Global Issues

India also conveyed support for the 2026 UN Water Conference, to be co-hosted by the UAE, focusing on accelerating the implementation of Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 6 to ensure sustainable water and sanitation management globally.

Both leaders also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, underscoring their shared commitment to regional peace, security, and stability. The joint statement highlighted "excellent cooperation and mutual support at multilateral and plurilateral fora."

Regional Security Discussions

On regional issues such as Yemen, Gaza, and Iran, Misri confirmed that discussions took place, adding, "Both leaders had the opportunity to share their views and opinions in detail on these issues."

Focus on Bilateral Trade

Regarding trade, the Foreign Secretary said the discussion primarily focused on bilateral trade and the positive impact of the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership, with both sides looking to expand trade in the coming years.

"On trade and tariffs, mostly this discussion was about bilateral trade and the salutary impact that the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership has had on bilateral trade and how we need to expand it in the coming years," Misri said.

Strengthening Strategic Partnership

These come following the official visit of the President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to India earlier today. This was Sheikh Mohamed's third official visit to India since assuming office as President of the United Arab Emirates, and his fifth in the past decade, reflecting the frequency and intensity of high-level engagement between New Delhi and Abu Dhabi.

Following the visit, the Ministry of External Affairs, in a post on X, stated that both leaders engaged in comprehensive discussions on bilateral, regional, and global matters, focusing on enhancing cooperation in trade, investment, defence, technology, and people-to-people ties to further strengthen the partnership between the two countries.

"PM Narendra Modi and UAE President HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed held wide-ranging discussions on bilateral, regional and global issues. Discussions focused on imparting further strength in areas across trade, investment, defence, technology and people-to-people ties, shaping a brighter future for both nations. Their meeting reflected close personal bond between two leaders and highlighted remarkable growth in India-UAE partnership," the MEA stated in the post. (ANI)

