R-Day Security: DGP For Stepping-Up Surveillance

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Director General of Police Jammu and Kashmir, Nalin Prabhat Monday instructed officers to intensify surveillance of anti-national elements and enhance area domination in preparation for Republic Day-2026 celebrations.

Officials said that the DGP chaired a general security review meeting at the Conference Hall of PCR Kashmir, which was attended by senior officers of J&K Police, Intelligence agencies, Army, Central Armed Police Forces, and other key security officials.

It also said that the participants included Special DG Coordination, JD IB J&K/L, IG BSF Ftr. Hqrs, IGP Kashmir Zone, IG CRPF Srinagar, Additional Commissioner SB Srinagar, DIG SSB Srinagar, DIG Armed Kashmir, range DIGs of Kashmir Zone, DIG RPF Kashmir, district SSPs of Kashmir Zone, and representatives of traffic and railway security units.

“During the meeting, officers briefed the DGP on intelligence inputs, security measures, and preparedness plans for the Republic Day events across the Valley,” the officials said, adding that key areas discussed included crowd management, traffic regulation, strategic deployment of forces, and protection of vulnerable targets.

DGP Prabhat assigned specific responsibilities to officers with strict instructions for precise execution of security protocols.

He emphasized the need for foolproof arrangements at all designated venues and directed district heads to closely monitor social media to prevent misinformation that could impact public safety.

The Traffic Wing was tasked with formulating an effective plan to ensure smooth movement of the public and protected persons.