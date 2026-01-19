403
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:40 AM EST - CAE Inc.: Today announced the appointment of Ryan McLeod, CPA,CA, as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective February 23. In this role, McLeod will lead CAE's global finance organization and play a key role in driving CAE's strategic growth and operational excellence. The appointment of McLeod follows a comprehensive search process. To ensure a seamless transition, McLeod will work closely with interim CFO Constantino Malatesta, who will continue to assist in maintaining continuity across the team. CAE Inc. shares T are trading down $0.05 at $47.35.
