(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:19 AM EST - Dynacor Group Inc.: Announced preliminary fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 operating results and its 2026 outlook. President and CEO Jean Martineau said,“Strong gold-equivalent production of 32,838 ounces in Q4-2025 helped deliver another record year for sales, while beating our revised annual production guidance. The commitment and quality of our team enabled us to rebound quickly from adverse Q2-Q3 ore supply events and deliver our strongest production quarter of the past two years. Operational momentum is expected to continue into 2026 with ongoing optimisation in Peru and first contributions from our plants in Ecuador and Senegal. Dynacor Group Inc. shares T are trading up $0.53 at $6.58.
