Zelensky, Fedorov Approve Candidate For Air Force Deputy Commander

"A report by Minister of Defense of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov. First, personnel decisions have been approved that are intended to strengthen our defense. Among them is the appointment of a new Deputy Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who will be responsible for the short-range air defense system. The task is to transform the use of interceptors, the work of mobile fire groups, and other units in such a way that it becomes one hundred percent effective," he wrote.

Zelensky noted that the meeting also addressed an audit of weapons and essential equipment supplies to the troops. According to him, a guaranteed number of drones must be ensured for every combat brigade.

"Third, we are continuing to develop a system of technological control over the battlefield and the actual destruction of the occupier. The task is to launch tools for the fastest possible analysis of every enemy strike and every one of our combat operations," he added.

Zelensky also expressed gratitude to everyone who is providing the Ukrainian army with the most advanced solutions. According to him, these solutions will be presented soon.

As Ukrinform reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the Air Force command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, together with the Ministry of Defense, will transform the system for countering "Shahed" drones amid a difficult situation in the energy sector.

Photo: Telegram/Zelenskiy