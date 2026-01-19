LION ARMOR Ballistic Shield: The Reliable Partner For Emergency Response, Lightweight Level IV Protection

MENAFN - GetNews) In the field of protective equipment, striking a balance between“safety and reliability” and“flexibility and portability” has always been a core demand. Today, we bring you the LION ARMOR Ballistic Shield, a high-performance product that combines excellent protective capabilities with practical usability. It is perfectly suited for professional scenarios such as police work, overseas security, and law enforcement, making it the ideal choice for professionals worldwide.

Core Configuration: Lightweight Design + High-Strength Material

The shield body is crafted from high-quality polyethylene composite material (PE composite material), renowned for its lightweight properties and superior impact resistance. With a protective thickness of 11.1mm and a 520mm circular design, it not only ensures a wide protective coverage but also maintains a precise overall weight of 2.60kg. This significantly reduces the holding burden, allowing users to perform tasks like patrols and emergency responses for extended periods without fatigue.

Meticulous attention is paid to every detail: the shield surface is smooth without scratches, chips, or other defects, and the edges are rounded with no burrs. This not only enhances usage safety but also reflects rigorous manufacturing craftsmanship, fully complying with the detailed requirements of international professional protective equipment standards.

Performance Assurance: Authoritative Certification + Customization Advantages

As a professional protective device, its performance has undergone multiple authoritative verifications. It can effectively withstand 1951 Type B 7.62mm steel-core pistol rounds fired by the 1979 Type 7.62mm submachine gun, capable of resisting impacts with a projectile velocity of ≥524.1m/s, thus building a solid line of defense for the user's life safety.

Whether it's daily patrols, crowd control for overseas law enforcement agencies, or emergency responses for security teams, the LION ARMOR Ballistic Shield delivers stable and reliable protection. As a cost-effective professional ballistic shield, it is undoubtedly a trustworthy partner for professional protective personnel worldwide.









