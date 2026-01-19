Center Street Lending Recognized As Leading Hard Money Lender For 20 Consecutive Years

MENAFN - GetNews)



Center Street Lending earns top industry recognition in 2026, marking two decades of consistent leadership in hard money lending for real estate investors.

New York, NY - Center Street Lending has been recognized as a leading hard money lender for 20 consecutive years, earning distinction in 2026 for its continued reliability and service to real estate investors across the United States. This milestone reflects the firm's commitment to providing consistent, professional, and investor-focused lending solutions in a market that has experienced many changes over the last two decades.

Two Decades of Leadership in Hard Money Lending

Since its founding, Center Street Lending has focused on delivering capital with certainty and integrity. Over the past 20 years, the firm has consistently supported real estate investors, brokers, and developers, navigating multiple economic cycles while maintaining disciplined underwriting, strong market insight, and a commitment to long-term sustainability. Its continued presence in the market highlights stability, reliability, and trustworthiness qualities highly valued by borrowers who require certainty in financing.

Comprehensive Lending Solutions for Investors

Center Street Lending offers a wide range of hard money loan programs tailored to meet the needs of real estate investors, including:



Fix-and-flip financing

Bridge loans

Ground-up construction loans Rental and portfolio financing



Each loan program is structured to accommodate real-world investment scenarios, renovation timelines, and exit strategies. This flexibility ensures borrowers can secure the appropriate funding for a variety of projects, whether acquiring properties for short-term improvements or managing long-term rental portfolios.

Fast, Reliable, and Predictable Service

The firm is known for its efficient approvals and on-time closings, which help borrowers move quickly in competitive markets. By combining speed with careful due diligence, Center Street Lending provides reliable solutions that enable investors to capitalize on opportunities without unnecessary delays.

About Center Street Lending

For more than 20 years, Center Street Lending has been a trusted partner for real estate investors across the United States, offering dependable hard money lending solutions, personalized service, and a track record of stability.

