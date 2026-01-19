MBS Resin: A High-Performance Material For Multiple Fields

MENAFN - GetNews) As the "transformer" of polymer materials, MBS resin, with its core-shell structure design, achieves a perfect balance among transparency, toughness and processability, and has permeated five core areas:

1. ‌ Transparent Packaging Field ‌

Medical infusion bags and food preservation boxes rely on its light transmittance of over 90% (ASTM D1003) and an 8-times impact resistance improvement. Even the KM-355 series from Japan's Zhongyuan Chemical has been FDA certified for use in baby bottles.

2. Auto Parts ‌

The modified PC/ABS alloy is used for instrument panels and door handles, and its impact strength remains at -30°C

20kJ/m2 (ISO 180), 15% lighter than traditional materials.

3. Electronic Appliances ‌

It serves as the "invisible armor" for PVC cable sheaths, with an oxygen index of 32% (UL94 V-0 grade), while maintaining the dielectric stability required for signal transmission.

4. Building Materials Innovation ‌

When compounded with ACR for sound insulation transparent panels, the sound loss factor is increased to 0.25 (ASTM E756), and the haze is still less than 5%.

5. ‌ Medical Devices ‌

The dialyzer shell and syringe connection parts take advantage of their tolerance to gamma-ray sterilization (performance degradation < 10% after 50kGy irradiation).

In the future, with the explosive growth of emerging demands such as 5G radomes and flexible display substrates, the "transparent + super tough" characteristics of MBS resin will open up broader application Spaces.

Welcome to purchase MBS from Shandong AXA Chem Co.,Ltd. We have professional technicians to provide you with professional product services. We look forward to your inquiries!

Shandong AXA Chem Co.,Ltd

July 15, 2025