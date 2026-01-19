Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Cabinet Min.: Amendments To Civil Service Law Approved


2026-01-19 03:08:28
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 19 (KUNA) -- The proposed amendments to the law and system of civil service have been endorsed during the civil service council's meeting as part government efforts aiming to raise efficiency of the state administrative system and keep pace with modern management, said Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Monday.
In a press statement, Minister Shereeda Al-Mousherji, also the council's acting chairman, added that these amendments would contribute to the optimal use of human resources and improving the quality of public services.
The proposals focus on some concepts, including boosting efficiency and productivity, and linking job advantages - incentives and allowance - to actual performances as well as cementing job justice and job equality, he noted.
In addition, the amendments will help bolster control and accountability, and raise the effectiveness of administrative accountability, unify public policies for recruitment and address organizational disorders, along developing performance, he stated.
They also help depend on modern methods to assess individual's performance by using automatic systems and backing decision-making through complete information systems and databases, he elaborated.
They allow updating untraditional administrative systems keeping pace with work updates and accommodate different performance conditions to diversify systems of the state's employees, he pointed out. (end)
