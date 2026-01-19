403
Kuwait Charity Hands Winter Aid To 125 Yemeni Displaced Families
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ADEN, Jan 19 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Namaa charitable society has distributed winter aid to about 125 displaced and vulnerable families, as part of "Kuwait By Your Side" campaign which continues for the 11th year in a row.
In a statement issued on Monday, head of Namaa communication sector Abdulaziz Al-Ibrahim said this assistance seeks to mitigate the suffering of Yemeni families facing tough conditions, amid continued displacement, poverty and the absence of simple life needs.
He expressed appreciation to Kuwait and Kuwaitis for this support.
Meanwhile, executive director of Yemen's development society, Rofqa, Majdi bin Harhara said the aid included blankets, keffiyehs, socks and jackets to provide the minimum level of warmth, main winter needs and more.
In a statement, bin Harhara lauded humanitarian aid provided by Kuwait to Yemen that shows the fraternal bonds and solidarity with Yemeni brothers, and Namaa's key role in helping Yemenis in various parts. (end)
