India, Poland Discuss Deepening Bilateral Coop.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Jan 19 (KUNA) -- India and Poland on Monday agreed to deepen bilateral cooperation in several areas of mutual interest.
Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in a statement that he met Polandآ's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski that provided an opportunity for an open conversation on bilateral ties between India and Poland and global developments.
"We discussed advancing our economic, technology, defence, mining, peer-to-peer and multilateral cooperation," Jaishankar said, appreciating Polandآ's support for stronger India-EU ties.
"We meet at a time when the world is under considerable churn. As two nations located in different regions, each with its own challenges and opportunities, it is obviously useful to exchange views and perspectives," the Indian External Affairs Minister said.
Both sides reviewed the Action Plan 2024-28 to realize "the full potential of our strategic partnership" and discussed ways to take forward cooperation in trade and investment, defence and security, clean technologies and digital innovation.
"Poland is one of Indiaآ's largest trading partners in Central Europe. Our bilateral trade, I believe, stands at USD 7 billion, having registered growth of almost 200 percent in the past decade. Indian investment in Poland has surpassed USD 3 billion, creating a number of job opportunities for Poles," the statement said.
Indiaآ's strong economic growth, size of its market and pro-investment policies will also give opportunity for Polish businesses. Both sides discussed regional and global developments. (end)
