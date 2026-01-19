RTA Handles Over 104,000 Lost Property Reports In Taxis During 2025

Customers Encouraged to Use Available Smart Reporting Channels



Cash exceeding AED 2 million, around 35,000 electronic devices, 3,000 documents and jewellery recovered Smart systems and operational integration accelerate lost property recovery

Dubai. Roads and Transport Authority. 19th January 2026:

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) confirms that the Lost and Found Team at the Call Centre, operating under the Customer Happiness Department, handled 104,162 reports of lost property in taxis across the Emirate of Dubai during 2025. The reports were managed through an integrated set of approved procedures that ensure rapid response and accurate follow-up, starting from the receipt of reports and verification of trip and driver details, through to the return of lost items to customers in line with the highest standards of accuracy and reliability.

She added that the lost property reporting framework is built on the readiness of specialised teams and effective integration between the Call Centre, taxi companies and drivers, supported by smart technology systems that help protect customers' belongings and strengthen confidence in the services provided.

With regard to the nature of the recovered items during 2025, Al Shaikh noted that cash with an estimated value exceeding AED 2 million was recovered, in addition to electronic devices-including smartphones, laptops and tablets-totalling around 35,000 devices. The recovered items also included approximately 3,000 passports and official documents, alongside jewellery and other valuable personal belongings.

She further explained that RTA has ensured ease of reporting by providing multiple communication channels, including the Call Centre, which accounted for 56% of reports; smart applications at 10.8%; and the text-based chat service with the virtual agent Mahboub at 30.8%. The Call Centre delivers its services in several languages, including Arabic, English, Hindi, Filipino, French, Chinese, Russian and others, ensuring inclusive access for all segments of the community.

RTA has also developed several supporting systems to enhance search and follow-up operations, contributing to improved response efficiency and reduced report processing times. Usage of smart channels has increased noticeably, reflecting growing customer awareness and a clear preference for fast digital solutions. The system relies on advanced technologies that enable precise tracking of taxi movements, swift communication with drivers, and dedicated platforms for documenting and monitoring reports through to closure. Clear procedures govern the handover of lost items, ensuring customer identity verification, privacy protection and the secure return of belongings in accordance with approved processes.

The system is characterised by a rapid response, with customers contacted within no more than two hours in most cases. This has had a positive impact on satisfaction levels, as the Call Centre received more than 30 messages of thanks and appreciation during 2025. The year also witnessed positive initiatives by taxi drivers, who promptly handed in lost items upon finding them. Several drivers were recognised in appreciation of their honesty, reflecting the values of integrity and responsibility.

The Lost and Found Team continues to perform its role as a key link between customers and service providers, reaffirming that customer happiness extends beyond the quality of the journey to include the protection of customers' belongings and the strengthening of trust, which underpins smart services in the Emirate of Dubai.

