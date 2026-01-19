Enterprise Security Strategies Evolve As Digital Transformation Accelerates Across The Middle East

As digital transformation accelerates across the Middle East, enterprise security strategies are evolving rapidly, driven by government mandates, rising cyber threats and changing user expectations.

“Across the Gulf, digital transformation is being driven strongly by both government and private sector initiatives,” said Sam Cherif, Senior Director and Head of the Middle East at HID.“This momentum is fueled by the shift toward mobile access, heightened privacy expectations, data security, and the need to easily manage people, assets, and information.”

At Intersec Dubai 2026, HID showcased how organizations are rethinking access control, identity verification and physical security as part of a broader shift toward fully digital ecosystems.

According to Cherif, the challenge for enterprises is no longer whether to modernize security systems, but how to do so without introducing new vulnerabilities.“The core challenge is navigating this transformation with minimal security risk, while maintaining absolute confidence that both physical and intellectual assets remain fully protected,” he said.

One of the most visible changes is the growing role of biometric authentication, particularly in high‐traffic environments such as corporate campuses, critical infrastructure sites and transportation hubs. Organizations are increasingly demanding multi‐factor authentication for sensitive areas, combining biometrics with mobile credentials.

To meet this demand, HID is showcasing its Amico biometric facial recognition readers at Intersec. Designed for fast, contactless authentication, the readers address the growing need for high‐throughput access without compromising security.“Organizations are moving toward virtual IDs to streamline access, allowing multiple authentication methods such as facial recognition and mobile credentials to operate on the same device,” Cherif said.“Biometrics have become essential.”

The technology, he added, has moved far beyond earlier systems.“Legacy biometric systems were largely standalone devices focused only on basic identity matching,” he said. Limited processing power, outdated algorithms and weak connectivity made them vulnerable to spoofing and cyber intrusion.

In contrast, newer platforms are built as secure identity endpoints. HID's latest readers integrate advanced biometric matching with real‐time liveness detection, anti‐spoofing measures and hardware‐based encryption.“They operate as part of a broader trusted identity ecosystem,” Cherif explained, linking physical access with cloud‐based identity management.

Contactless access has also become a priority for organizations, a trend that gained momentum during the global pandemic and has continued since.“There is a clear move toward facial recognition and digital credentials, away from traditional methods,” he said, noting that mobile credentials are now central to enabling fully contactless experiences.

Adoption of mobile and virtual credentials is accelerating quickly, even from a relatively small base.“More than 60 percent of security leaders now see mobile credentials as the future of access,” Cherif said, driven by sustainability goals and the shift from physical to digital environments.

Looking ahead, HID's regional strategy is closely tied to national digital visions. With initiatives such as We the UAE Vision 2031 and Saudi Vision 2030 setting the agenda, Cherif said the company's focus will remain on supporting organizations through the transition.“Our growth will continue in step with the region's digital evolution,” he said.