UAE President, PM Modi Announce 'House Of India' Museum, Discuss Regional Tensions

The UAE's President Sheikh Mohamed touched down in India on a state visit on Monday, January 19, where he was welcomed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Palam Air Base in New Delhi.

At the start of the meeting, UAE's President congratulated Prime Minister Modi on the occasion of Republic Day, which falls on January 26, and wished India and its people continued progress and prosperity.

Discussions between both the leaders were held within the framework of the two countries' longstanding ties, reflected in their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and Comprehensive Economic Partnership.

The two sides reviewed the significant and strategic development of UAE-India relations, particularly in areas that support their shared growth ambitions, including the economy, investment, space, technology, artificial intelligence, renewable energy, and food security.

Both leaders reaffirmed the importance of continued dialogue and regular exchanges, underscoring the depth of the relationship and their shared commitment to broadening cooperation at every level.

Sheikh Mohamed and Prime Minister Modi also exchanged views on a number of regional and international developments of mutual concern.

They emphasised the value of the UAE-India partnership in multilateral cooperation efforts to advance global development, stability, and prosperity, reflecting their shared belief in the importance of collective international action.

The UAE leader noted that the two nations share a common vision to maximise every opportunity for cooperation, especially in the fields of technology and artificial intelligence with their vast potential, in pursuit of a more prosperous future for their peoples.

He also affirmed the UAE's support for all efforts that promote peace in South Asia, in line with the country's longstanding approach of resolving disputes through dialogue and diplomatic solutions that serve the interests of all sides.

Sheikh Mohamed expressed his best wishes to Modi as India assumes the chairmanship of BRICS for 2026, voicing confidence in the country's leadership in advancing the group's objectives for global development and prosperity.

He also wished success for next month's India AI Impact Summit 2026, expressing hope that it will yield outcomes that reinforce the role of artificial intelligence in advancing global development.

Official announcements

The meeting between the two leaders resulted in the following announcements and agreements being signed.

1. Letter of Intent on Investment Cooperation between the Government of Gujarat, India and the Ministry of Investment of the UAE for Development of Dholera Special Investment region.

2. Letter of Intent between the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACE) of India and the Space Agency of the UAE for a Joint Initiative to Enable Space Industry Development and Commercial Collaboration.

3. Letter of Intent between India and the UAE on the Strategic Defence Partnership.

4. Sales and Purchase Agreement (SPA) between Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, (HPCL) and the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company Gas (ADNOC Gas).

5. MoU on Food Safety and Technical requirements between Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), Ministry of Commerce and Industry of India, and the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment of the UAE.

6. Establishment of a supercomputing cluster in India.

7. Double bilateral Trade to USD 200 billion by 2032.

8. Promote bilateral Civil Nuclear Cooperation.

9. Setting up of offices and operations of UAE companies - First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) and DP World in the GIFT City in Gujarat.

10. Explore establishment of 'Digital/ Data Embassies'.

11. Establishment of a 'House of India' (a cultural space consisting of, among others, a museum of Indian art, heritage and archaeology) in Abu Dhabi.

12. Promotion of Youth Exchanges.

With inputs from Wam