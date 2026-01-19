UAE Employment Rises 2.5% In Q4 2025, Driven By Tech, Finance And Healthcare

Employment in the UAE increased 2.5 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2025, supported by continued hiring in technology, finance, real estate, healthcare and logistics as diversified economic activity remained active, according to a new study.

In an interview with Khaleej Times, Dr Trefor Murphy, founder and CEO of Cooper Fitch, said Q4 is always the second-best quarter for hiring, as Q1 normally just edges it out a little.

“The UAE is moving along at a good pace with 2.5 per cent growth. Overall, 2025 has been very good for the UAE. We're probably a bit surprised that the Saudi number comes in high at 4.5 per cent. Among the other markets, the Qatar job market grew by just above 1 per cent, while the rest of the regional countries recorded either zero or negative growth. Q4 is normally positive and slightly ahead of our expectations,” Dr Murphy said at the launch of the Gulf Employment Index on Monday.

The GCC labour market grew by 2.6 percent in Q4 2025, up from a 1.3 percent increase in Q3, making it the strongest quarter of the year.

More job opportunities in the UAE are attracting many foreign workers looking for better prospects. This has pushed the country's population to a record high, now over 11 million.

“Financial centres such as Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and ADGM continued to attract new market entrants, reinforcing demand for specialist investment professionals,” added Cooper Fitch.

Regionally, hiring was focused in a few markets instead of being spread out, he said, adding that Saudi Arabia and the UAE dominate the Gulf job market.

In Q4, most hiring was for jobs related to major investments, regulatory compliance, and project work, especially in areas where governments were spending and economies were diversifying.

Investment jobs led the quarter with 7 percent growth, driven by more capital coming in, faster diversification plans, and more activity in sovereign wealth funds, private equity, and alternative investment platforms, according to Cooper Fitch.