Look: UAE President Touches Down In India, Welcomed By PM Narendra Modi During Visit

The UAE's President Sheikh Mohamed touched down in India on a state visit on Monday, January 19, where he was welcomed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Modi welcomed the nation's leader at the Palam Air Base in New Delhi, where the two were seen warmly greeting each other as guards stood beside the red carpet laid for the Ruler. A number of senior officials accompanied the PM.

While sharing photos from the encounter, which included a shot of the two seated inside a car, Modi said the President's "visit embodies the importance he attaches to the strong bonds of friendship between India and the UAE".

"I look forward to our discussions," added the Indian leader. Talks between the two were scheduled to be held in the national capital this evening.

Taking to social media, the UAE Ruler said he was "pleased to meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi to discuss opportunities to further strengthen the deep-rooted and historical ties of cooperation between our countries. Committed to fostering sustainable development and economic growth, the UAE and India will continue working together to drive progress in future-focused sectors while achieving mutual benefit for our nations and peoples."

The UAE President is currently being accompanied by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chief of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor to the President of the State, and a number of ministers and senior officials in the country.

This will be Sheikh Mohamed's third official visit to India since assuming office as President of the UAE, and his fifth visit to the country in the past decade, reflecting the frequency and intensity of high-level engagement between New Delhi and Abu Dhabi.

"The visit builds on the strong momentum generated by recent high-level exchanges, including the visit of Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, in September 2024, and the visit of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE and Crown Prince of Dubai in April 2025," said India's foreign ministry.