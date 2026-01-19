Dubai: Some Discovery Gardens Tenants Seek Clarity Over Ineligibility For Free Parking Permits

Residents of Zen Cluster in Discovery Gardens are seeking clarity after a new circular by Parkonic - which rolled out paid parking services in the community today (Monday, January 19) - noted certain limitations to complimentary parking permit eligibility.

Previously, Parkonic had announced that each residential unit in Discovery Gardens without private parking would receive one free parking permit. Residents with more than one vehicle would have to purchase membership through the app, with monthly rates set at Dh945. The announcement provided tenants with a measure of relief as most clusters in the community do not offer private parking spaces.

The exception was Zen Cluster (also known as Pink Buildings/ Buildings 1-20), which offers residents of 1BHK apartments one basement parking space per apartment. Tenants of studio apartments in this cluster are ineligible for private parking allocations in the building and use on-street parking.

After Parkonic's initial announcement, several Zen Cluster tenants registered their Ejari through the Parkonic app, received a PIN, and saw their status marked as“approved,” making them eligible for free parking like other Discovery Gardens residents.

However, a revised advisory issued this week to residents of the cluster clarified that on-street parking is not included under their residential parking tenancy, and is only valid for the basement parking of their respective buildings. This means tenants without designated basement parking are not eligible for complimentary parking and will be subject to Parkonic's standard visitor parking tariffs, according to the service provider.

New circular on paid parking

The new circular was received via email by some tenants late on Saturday, January 17. A few only saw it pasted in their building lobbies on Sunday. "I came to know about the new rule this morning (Monday) from the circular placed near the lift on the ground floor," said Muhammad Umair, who lives in a studio apartment in Zen Cluster.

Grace, who has been living in Discovery Gardens since 2011, said, "The new email from Parkonic said parking access is strictly limited to the basement parking of our respective building. Any vehicle found parked outside would be considered unauthorised and subject to parking charges. However, basement parking is limited and only given to tenants with one-bedroom apartments, which means my studio does not have an allotted space. Tenants living in studios in other clusters get one free parking space, but we have not been given similar facility."

Discovery Gardens' residents voice concerns

In a WhatsApp group of over 75 residents, members pointed out the lack of parking spaces in the basement. The group believes that, with unauthorised vehicles now cleared from the area and ample parking spaces available, Parkonic should be able to accommodate tenants of the Pink Buildings under their complimentary parking policy.

A Discovery Gardens resident for the last 8 years, SV Patel said,“The basement parking capacity is limited and insufficient to accommodate all residential units. In such a situation, we believe it is reasonable and fair that we are also provided with at least one complimentary street parking space."

Md Tauseef from Building 17 said, "The new parking system helps to get rid of unauthorised parked vehicles, which was an issue. The only thing now is that everyone who doesn't have basement parking should be eligible for one parking spot, and not be treated differently."

Another tenant, Karen, who also lives in Building 17, pointed out that tenants in non-pink buildings have free parking and access to all streets in Discovery Gardens.

SKG, who has lived in Building 17 for four years, said,“According to the recent circular, residents must pay parking charges if their car is parked outside. This means parking fees apply even for short visits on Street 1 (New Zen Cluster), like going to clinics or grocery stores.

“Also, all common facilities like the swimming pool, tennis court, and other amenities are on different streets. So, every time we visit these places, we have to pay parking charges. This does not seem fair," SKG added.

After Parkonic's paid parking implementation, residents noticed a marked reduction of illegally parked vehicles, which is a welcome sign. However, the restrictions on Zen Cluster's studio residents have caused major inconvenience and a financial burden.

Reshma Siddique, also a resident in Building 17, said, "We middle-income residents are already paying high rent and have been here for 5-6 years. We urge authorities to consider the same treatment as others: one free parking, which is a necessity, not a luxury."

Residents have approached individual landlords and contacted their respective building management companies, seeking clarity and a resolution. One of the tenants reported that the management said they were in the process of coordinating with Parkonic to address the issue.

Khaleej Times has reached out to Parkonic for clarification. A statement was pending at the time of publication.