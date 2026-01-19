What We Know About Syria President's Deal With Kurds

MENAFN - Jordan Times) DAMASCUS - Syrian President Ahmed Al Sharaa announced an agreement with Kurdish fighters on Sunday, after launching an offensive against areas under their control in the country's north and east.

The 14-point agreement provides for a ceasefire between the Syrian army and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

Here's what we know about the deal:

Kurdish forces

The agreement stipulates the integration of the Kurdish forces -- numbering nearly 100,000, according to the Kurds -- into the Syrian army and security forces.

The two sides had signed an agreement in March to integrate Kurdish civil and military institutions into the state, but failed to agree on its implementation.

Under Sunday's deal, the SDF will be integrated into the defence ministry while the Kurdish security forces will join the interior ministry.

But while the Kurds had insisted during negotiations that their forces remain in separate units based in their areas, the latest agreement stipulates they will be integrated "on an individual basis".

The fate of the all-female Women's Protection Units was unclear, as the Syrian army and security forces do not include women.

Sharaa said on Sunday that "in certain sensitive regions, the security personnel will be from those regions in order to prevent tensions".

Administration

The agreement stipulates that the Kurds will immediately hand over to the government the administration of the Deir Ezzor and Raqqa provinces, which are predominantly populated by Arabs and have been under Kurdish control.

The Syrian government is also taking immediate control of border posts and oil and gas fields throughout Kurdish-controlled territory.

The text also outlines the "integration of all civil institutions" in the Kurds' stronghold of Hasakeh province into the state. Sharaa is set to issue a decree appointing a governor for the province -- likely to be Kurdish.

The SDF leadership will submit candidates for "senior military, security and civil positions".

The agreement also stipulates that the Syrian state will become responsible for the Daesh terror group prisoners.

Supported by the United States, the SDF spearheaded the fight against Daesh, and the group's defeat in Syria in 2019 enabled the Kurdish-led fighters to take control of more territory.

Years after the defeat of Daesh, camps and prisons run by the Kurdish administration in northeast Syria still house tens of thousands of suspected fighters and their relatives, including many foreigners.

End of Kurdish autonomy?

The deal is a major blow to Kurdish hopes to preserve the de facto autonomous administration built during Syria's civil war, including institutions that administered and controlled parts of the north and northeast.

The agreement also ends Kurdish aspirations for decentralised rule, despite their earlier insistence on the issue during negotiations with Damascus.

Before announcing the deal, Sharaa issued a decree on Friday recognising the national rights of the Kurdish minority, making their language official and granting Syrian nationality to some members who had been deprived of it in the past.

The Kurds said the announcement fell short of their expectations.