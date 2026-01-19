Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Israel Army Says Struck Hizbollah Sites In South Lebanon

Israel Army Says Struck Hizbollah Sites In South Lebanon


2026-01-19 02:14:11
(MENAFN- Jordan Times) OCCUPIED JERUSALEM - Israel's army said it carried out several strikes against Hizbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon on Monday, despite Lebanon this month announcing progress in disarming the militia.

Israel has continued to launch regular strikes in the area even after a ceasefire was agreed with Hezbollah in November 2024 to end more than a year of hostilities.

Last week, the Lebanese army said it had completed disarming Hezbollah south of the Litani River in the first phase of a nationwide plan, though Israel described those efforts as insufficient.

The five villages mentioned by NNA lie north of the Litani, an area not included in the first phase of disarmament.

On Friday, another Israeli strike killed one person in Lebanon's south, according to the country's health ministry.

MENAFN19012026000028011005ID1110620550



Jordan Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search