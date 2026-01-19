WHOOP Becomes Official Health And Fitness Wearable Partner And Team Partner Of Scuderia Ferrari HP

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- WHOOP, the human performance company, today announced a new, global partnership with Scuderia Ferrari HP as the Official Health and Fitness Wearable Partner and Team Partner. Starting in the 2026 season, Scuderia Ferrari HP cars and drivers will host the WHOOP logo, while WHOOP will be provided to members of the team to unlock insights on their health, recovery, and fitness.

This partnership also unlocks a first-of-its-kind integration in which the medical team supporting Scuderia Ferrari HP will work closely with the WHOOP Performance Science team, led by Dr. Kristen Holmes, on enhancing the physical efficiency and recovery for the entire Scuderia Ferrari HP organization. Together, they will work on the foundational elements of health and fitness with a unique human optimization program.

“WHOOP and Scuderia Ferrari HP share the same obsession: performance at the edge,” said Will Ahmed, Founder and CEO of WHOOP.“Scuderia Ferrari HP has spent generations turning data and precision into speed. We've done the same for the human system. Bringing those worlds together is a natural fit- and we're proud to bring this expertise into Formula 1."

This global partnership brings together two brands with legacies built on using data to better understand how to operate at the highest level. With decades of Formula 1 competition and a record-setting legacy, Scuderia Ferrari HP has long integrated human capability, engineering excellence, and continuous optimization, representing a global benchmark for data-driven excellence at the highest level of competition. Combining this approach with the 24/7 continuous health monitoring from WHOOP to support training and human wellbeing. Through this partnership, WHOOP aims to collaborate with the medical team that supports Scuderia Ferrari HP to develop a research paper that brings together the insights uncovered through this work.

“This partnership goes far beyond a logo on the car,” said Dr. Kristen Holmes, Global Head of Human Performance, Principal Science at WHOOP.“By embedding WHOOP across the team, we're able to deliver continuous, real-world insights into recovery, sleep, strain, and resilience; giving Scuderia Ferrari HP's drivers, and entire organization the essential data to adapt faster, manage fatigue, and maintain their wellbeing under the extreme conditions of this sport and pressure.”

“The partnership with WHOOP allows us to extend our data-driven approach beyond the car, to aspects more related to the human factor, by combining our expertise in high-performance engineering with WHOOP insights into human health. This collaboration represents a further step in our commitment to innovation and continuous improvement, with the objective of creating the best possible conditions for the team, on and off the track,” said Lorenzo Giorgetti, Chief Racing Revenue Officer of Ferrari.

