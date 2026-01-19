Hisense Wins 58 Awards At CES 2026

MENAFN - AETOSWire) Hisense earned 58 industry awards at CES 2026, reinforcing its leadership across display innovation and smart home technologies.

The recognition included four CES Innovation Awards, with 163 MX and X-zone Master receiving Best Innovation honors, while the 116UXS RGB MiniLED TV and Laser Projector XR10 were named Innovation Award Honorees, highlighting Hisense's strength across both advanced displays and home appliances.

Flagship Display Innovations Set New Benchmarks

Hisense's display portfolio drew significant attention at CES 2026, led by the global debut of the 116UXS RGB MiniLED TV, powered by the new RGB MiniLED evo platform. The flagship model earned multiple Best of CES, Best TV of CES, and Editors' Picks recognitions from leading global technology and media, and was also named a CES 2026 Innovation Award Honoree. Additional accolades were awarded to the 163 MX and UR9 RGB MiniLED TVs, further reinforcing Hisense's leadership in ultra-large and premium display categories. The company also expanded its large-screen ecosystem with the debut of the Laser Projector XR10, which received multiple Best of CES and Editors' Picks honors, reflecting Hisense's comprehensive large-screen strategy across living-room and home-cinema environments.

Smart Home and White Goods Innovation Drive Global Momentum

Hisense's smart home and white goods innovations were widely recognized. The X-zone Master, the world's first X-in-one heat pump washer-dryer, received the CES 2026 Best of Innovation Award, highlighting its modular design and fabric-care innovation. Several kitchen and home products, including PureFit refrigerators and wine cabinets, the Slide-In Smart Induction Range, and dehumidifiers, were also honored with Best of CES and TWICE Picks 2026 awards. Supporting this momentum, Euromonitor International recently ranked Hisense Group as the fastest-growing company among the global top 10 home laundry appliance brands from 2021 to 2025.

About Hisense

Founded in 1969, Hisense is a globally recognized leader in home appliances and consumer electronics, operating in over 160 countries. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023-Q3 2025). Hisense continues to lead next-generation display innovation and is the official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2026TM.

