EUR/USD Analysis 19/01: Weaken Euro Trading (Chart)
- Overall Trend: Bearish. Support Levels for EUR/USD Today: 1.1550 – 1.1470 – 1.1400 Resistance Levels for EUR/USD Today: 1.1680 – 1.1740 – 1.1800
- Buy EUR/USD from the support level of 1.1530 with a target of 1.1800 and a stop-loss at 1.1470. Sell EUR/USD from the resistance level of 1.1700 with a target of 1.1500 and a stop-loss at 1.1780.
The EUR/USD downward trend may continue, offering better buying opportunities for the currency pair at lower prices than current levels. However, it is essential to avoid taking unnecessary risks, regardless of how strong the trading opportunities may seem.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewWhat happened to the Euro in the Forex market recently?According to currency market data, the Euro struggled to gain positive momentum as investors digested a mixed bag of GDP figures from Germany. The German Federal Statistical Office confirmed that the country would return to growth in 2025, with the German economy expanding by 0.2%, in line with expectations.However, sentiment was dampened by a downward revision to the 2024 GDP forecast, which was lowered from -0.2% to -0.5%, highlighting the fragility of the recovery in the Eurozone's largest economy. On the German inflation front, final CPI data is expected to confirm a sharp slowdown in price growth, with annual inflation forecast to fall from 2.3% to 1.8% in December. Obvioulsy, this decline could reignite concerns about weak domestic demand and the sustainability of Germany's economic recovery.Overall, the euro remains under pressure from ongoing political tensions between the US and Europe over Greenland, with US President Donald Trump's remarks on the Arctic territory overshadowing recent talks.Ready to trade our EUR/USD daily forecast? Here's a list of some of the top forex brokers in Europe to check out.
