Crans-Montana Fire: 66 Burn Victims Remain In Hospital

On Monday various Swiss hospitals gave the Keystone-SDA news agency an update on the number of injured people currently being treated following the deadly fire at the Le Constellation bar on January 1. The blaze resulted in a total of 40 deaths and 116 injured.

The Centre hospitalier du Valais romand (CHVR) says it is looking after four patients whose injuries are not life-threatening, compared with ten at the beginning of last week.

“They are still receiving daily care in the reconstructive surgery department – skin grafts and dressing changes – and are receiving psychological support,” says the CHVR. Patients who have left hospital in the last few days have been transferred to the Clinique Romande de Réadaptation in Sion, canton Valais.

