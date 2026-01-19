Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Crans-Montana Fire: 66 Burn Victims Remain In Hospital

Crans-Montana Fire: 66 Burn Victims Remain In Hospital


(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Twenty-eight people who were seriously injured in the New Year's Eve fire in Crans-Montana are still in hospital in Switzerland. Others have been transferred to specialist rehabilitation clinics. And a total of 38 burn victims are in hospital abroad, including 15 Swiss nationals. This content was published on January 19, 2026 - 16:50 3 minutes Keystone-SDA
On Monday various Swiss hospitals gave the Keystone-SDA news agency an update on the number of injured people currently being treated following the deadly fire at the Le Constellation bar on January 1. The blaze resulted in a total of 40 deaths and 116 injured.

The Centre hospitalier du Valais romand (CHVR) says it is looking after four patients whose injuries are not life-threatening, compared with ten at the beginning of last week.

“They are still receiving daily care in the reconstructive surgery department – skin grafts and dressing changes – and are receiving psychological support,” says the CHVR. Patients who have left hospital in the last few days have been transferred to the Clinique Romande de Réadaptation in Sion, canton Valais.

