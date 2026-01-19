Crans-Montana Fire: 66 Burn Victims Remain In Hospital
-
Français
fr
Vingt-huit blessés sont toujours hospitalisés en Suisse
Original
Read more: Vingt-huit blessés sont toujours hospitalisés en S
On Monday various Swiss hospitals gave the Keystone-SDA news agency an update on the number of injured people currently being treated following the deadly fire at the Le Constellation bar on January 1. The blaze resulted in a total of 40 deaths and 116 injured.
The Centre hospitalier du Valais romand (CHVR) says it is looking after four patients whose injuries are not life-threatening, compared with ten at the beginning of last week.
“They are still receiving daily care in the reconstructive surgery department – skin grafts and dressing changes – and are receiving psychological support,” says the CHVR. Patients who have left hospital in the last few days have been transferred to the Clinique Romande de Réadaptation in Sion, canton Valais.More More Healthcare innovation Lausanne hospital skin factory races to save Crans-Montana fire victims
This content was published on Jan 15, 2026 Lausanne University Hospitals (CHUV) skin tissue factory races to create grafts for Crans-Montana fire victims.Read more: Lausanne hospital skin factory races to save Crans-Montana fire vi
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Bitslab's Movebit Releases Research: Belobog, A Move Fuzzing Framework Oriented Toward Real-World Attacks
CommentsNo comment