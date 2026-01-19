US Treasury Secretary: US-Swiss Relations Are 'Back On Track'
“After a turbulent period in recent months, relations between Switzerland and the United States are back on a very good track,” Bessent told reporters on his arrival in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos. He spoke in front of an American house that was created this year in the town's English church.More More Global trade Reduced US tariffs 'remain a burden' for Swiss economy
This content was published on Dec 19, 2025 Despite the reduction from 39% to 15%, the effects of US duties on the Swiss economy remain considerable.Read more: Reduced US tariffs 'remain a burden' for Swiss ec
