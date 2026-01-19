Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US Treasury Secretary: US-Swiss Relations Are 'Back On Track'

2026-01-19 02:09:23
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Relations with Switzerland are back on track after a rough period, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent declared on Monday on his arrival in Davos for the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting. This content was published on January 19, 2026 - 17:16 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
“After a turbulent period in recent months, relations between Switzerland and the United States are back on a very good track,” Bessent told reporters on his arrival in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos. He spoke in front of an American house that was created this year in the town's English church.

Swissinfo

