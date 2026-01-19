Neutra Corp / Key word(s): Financial

Neutra Corp Successfully Pivots Into New Business Vertical With Projected Over 1,000% Revenue Increase Year-Over-Year

HOUSTON, TX - January 19, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Neutra Corp (OTC: NTRR), a company focused on health, wellness, and life sciences, today announced a successful strategic pivot into the clinical research industry, resulting in a projected revenue increase of more than 1,000% year-over-year. This growth is driven by the launch and rapid expansion of its wholly owned subsidiary, Neutra Life Sciences, a clinical research Site Management Organization (SMO). Neutra Life Sciences was established to address the growing demand for high-quality, compliant, and scalable clinical trial site operations. Since its formation, the subsidiary has executed multiple site partnerships, expanded its investigator network, and initiated new clinical studies across several therapeutic areas. As part of its 2025 pivot, Neutra Life Sciences participated in Parexel's Emerging Site Scholarship Program and was selected as one of the Emerging Site Partners. This positions Neutra Life Sciences among a select group of sites receiving targeted operational support, specialized training, and enhanced access to global clinical trial opportunities. The program is designed to strengthen research capacity, improve regulatory readiness, and expand each site's ability to participate in innovative and high-impact clinical studies. “We are honored to have Neutra Life Sciences chosen by Parexel for this prestigious partnership,” said Sydney Jim, President and CEO of Neutra Life Sciences.“This collaboration validates our commitment to advancing clinical research and expanding our capabilities in life sciences. Working alongside Parexel will accelerate our growth, elevate our research infrastructure, and open doors to more trials.” Through this partnership, Neutra Life Sciences will benefit from:

Operational mentorship and hands-on site development support

Access to training and professional development for clinical staff

Increased exposure to global clinical trial sponsors Opportunities to participate in cutting-edge, high-value clinical research “This milestone strengthens our mission to become a leading contributor to clinical research innovation,” added Sydney Jim, President and CEO of Neutra Life Sciences.“Parexel's support will empower our team to deliver high-quality, patient-focused research while expanding the range of trials accessible to our community.” The Emerging Site Partnership is expected to accelerate Neutra Life Sciences' clinical trial capabilities across multiple therapeutic areas and further solidify Neutra Corp's strategic position within the life sciences sector. Looking ahead to 2026, Neutra Corp expects continued growth driven by the expansion of its clinical research operations. The Company plans to increase study volume across existing partnerships and deepen relationships with sponsors and CROs. Management believes the clinical research vertical will serve as a primary growth engine moving forward, providing recurring revenue and long-term scalability. For more information about partnering with Neutra Life Sciences, please contact: ... About Neutra Corp Neutra Corp is a health and wellness company dedicated to advancing life sciences, clinical research, and innovative consumer health solutions. With a diversified portfolio, Neutra Corp focuses on life sciences technology, clinical research, and high-quality wellness products designed to support overall health and well-being. Committed to empowering individuals with the tools and knowledge needed to make informed healthcare decisions, Neutra Corp integrates cutting-edge research with real-world applications. Its expansion into life sciences and clinical research reinforces its mission to drive innovation in healthcare, while its wellness product line provides natural solutions for consumers seeking alternative wellness options. Through strategic acquisitions and partnerships, Neutra Corp continues to grow its impact in the life sciences and health sectors, bridging the gap between research, technology, and consumer wellness. For investing, information and performance data, please visit . About Neutra Life Sciences ( Neutra Life Sciences is a clinical research site management organization that is comprised of multiple clinical research sites across various specialties. Their network of Principal Investigators are passionate about advancing medical research and improving healthcare outcomes. Neutra Life Sciences is dedicated to transforming clinical research through a patient-centric approach. They specialize in optimizing trial operations, enhancing patient experiences, and delivering high-quality data to advance medical innovation. Their mission is to bridge the gap between cutting-edge clinical trials and the communities that need them most. By fostering strong partnerships with investigators, sponsors, and CROs, we ensure efficient study execution while prioritizing patient safety, comfort, and engagement. With a team of experienced research professionals, Neutra Life Sciences seamlessly integrates proprietary Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) with industry best practices to ensure efficiency, compliance, and the highest standards of patient care in every clinical trial we manage. They have an unwavering commitment to excellence, integrity, and innovation that drives us to make a meaningful impact in clinical research-one patient at a time. About Parexel ( href=""> ) Parexel is one of the world's leading global clinical research organizations (CROs), providing a full suite of clinical development, regulatory, and consulting services to biopharmaceutical companies, emerging biotech organizations, and medical innovators. With over 21,000 employees operating across more than 90 countries, Parexel supports every phase of the drug development lifecycle - from first-in-human studies to global Phase III trials and post-market research. For more than 40 years, Parexel has partnered with industry leaders to bring groundbreaking therapies to market, offering deep expertise in regulatory strategy, clinical operations, real-world evidence, and patient-centric study design. Known for its scientific rigor and commitment to quality, Parexel is consistently recognized for excellence in clinical trial execution, patient engagement, and sponsor collaboration. 